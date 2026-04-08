Miami faces Toronto, aims to break road slide

Miami Heat (41-38, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (44-35, sixth in the Eastern Conference) Toronto; Thursday, 7…

Miami Heat (41-38, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (44-35, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Miami travels to Toronto looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Raptors are 31-18 against conference opponents. Toronto is 7-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Heat are 25-24 in Eastern Conference play. Miami is the Eastern Conference leader with 46.5 rebounds per game led by Bam Adebayo averaging 10.0.

The Raptors are shooting 48.0% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 46.4% the Heat allow to opponents. The Heat score 8.5 more points per game (120.4) than the Raptors give up to opponents (111.9).

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Raptors won 121-95 in the last matchup on April 7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scottie Barnes is averaging 18.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Raptors. RJ Barrett is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

Adebayo is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 117.4 points, 40.6 rebounds, 34.4 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points per game.

Heat: 3-7, averaging 122.0 points, 43.4 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 129.3 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: None listed.

Heat: Nikola Jovic: out (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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