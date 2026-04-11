Masters Tournament Scores

Saturday
At Augusta National
Augusta, Ga.
Yardage: 7,565; Par: 72
Third Round
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
|67-65-73—205
|Cameron Young, United States
|73-67-65—205
|Sam Burns, United States
|67-71-68—206
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|70-69-68—207
|Jason Day, Australia
|69-71-68—208
|Justin Rose, England
|70-69-69—208
|Hao-Tong Li, China
|71-69-69—209
|Scottie Scheffler, United States
|70-74-65—209
|Patrick Cantlay, United States
|77-67-66—210
|Russell Henley, United States
|73-71-66—210
|Patrick Reed, United States
|69-69-72—210
|Ben Griffin, United States
|72-69-70—211
|Jake Knapp, United States
|73-69-69—211
|Collin Morikawa, United States
|74-69-68—211
|Wyndham Clark, United States
|72-68-72—212
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|71-68-73—212
|Ryan Gerard, United States
|72-72-68—212
|Tyrrell Hatton, England
|74-66-72—212
|Brooks Koepka, United States
|72-69-71—212
|Xander Schauffele, United States
|70-72-70—212
|Ludvig Aberg, Sweden
|74-70-69—213
|Michael Brennan, United States
|72-71-70—213
|Brian Campbell, United States
|71-73-69—213
|Matt Fitzpatrick, England
|74-69-70—213
|Chris Gotterup, United States
|72-69-72—213
|Max Homa, United States
|72-70-71—213
|Kristoffer Reitan, Norway
|72-68-73—213
|Nick Taylor, Canada
|71-72-70—213
|Jacob Bridgeman, United States
|71-74-69—214
|Sungjae Im, South Korea
|76-69-69—214
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
|72-70-72—214
|Sepp Straka, Austria
|73-72-69—214
|Harris English, United States
|73-71-71—215
|Brian Harman, United States
|79-69-67—215
|Jordan Spieth, United States
|72-73-70—215
|Marco Penge, England
|76-69-71—216
|Adam Scott, Australia
|72-74-70—216
|Sam Stevens, United States
|72-74-70—216
|Viktor Hovland, Norway
|75-71-71—217
|Matthew McCarty, United States
|72-73-72—217
|Maverick McNealy, United States
|77-70-70—217
|Alex Noren, Sweden
|77-71-69—217
|Justin Thomas, United States
|72-74-71—217
|Keegan Bradley, United States
|72-74-73—219
|Corey Conners, Canada
|75-73-71—219
|Dustin Johnson, United States
|73-71-75—219
|Si Woo Kim, South Korea
|75-73-72—220
|Sergio Garcia, Spain
|72-75-74—221
|Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark
|78-70-73—221
|Jon Rahm, Spain
|78-70-73—221
|Gary Woodland, United States
|71-75-76—222
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|69-79-75—223
|Aaron Rai, England
|71-74-78—223
|Charl Schwartzel, South Africa
|75-73-77—225
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