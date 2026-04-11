Masters Tournament Scores

Saturday At Augusta National Augusta, Ga. Yardage: 7,565; Par: 72 Third Round Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 67-65-73—205 Cameron Young, United…

Saturday

At Augusta National

Augusta, Ga.

Yardage: 7,565; Par: 72

Third Round

Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 67-65-73—205 Cameron Young, United States 73-67-65—205 Sam Burns, United States 67-71-68—206 Shane Lowry, Ireland 70-69-68—207 Jason Day, Australia 69-71-68—208 Justin Rose, England 70-69-69—208 Hao-Tong Li, China 71-69-69—209 Scottie Scheffler, United States 70-74-65—209 Patrick Cantlay, United States 77-67-66—210 Russell Henley, United States 73-71-66—210 Patrick Reed, United States 69-69-72—210 Ben Griffin, United States 72-69-70—211 Jake Knapp, United States 73-69-69—211 Collin Morikawa, United States 74-69-68—211 Wyndham Clark, United States 72-68-72—212 Tommy Fleetwood, England 71-68-73—212 Ryan Gerard, United States 72-72-68—212 Tyrrell Hatton, England 74-66-72—212 Brooks Koepka, United States 72-69-71—212 Xander Schauffele, United States 70-72-70—212 Ludvig Aberg, Sweden 74-70-69—213 Michael Brennan, United States 72-71-70—213 Brian Campbell, United States 71-73-69—213 Matt Fitzpatrick, England 74-69-70—213 Chris Gotterup, United States 72-69-72—213 Max Homa, United States 72-70-71—213 Kristoffer Reitan, Norway 72-68-73—213 Nick Taylor, Canada 71-72-70—213 Jacob Bridgeman, United States 71-74-69—214 Sungjae Im, South Korea 76-69-69—214 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 72-70-72—214 Sepp Straka, Austria 73-72-69—214 Harris English, United States 73-71-71—215 Brian Harman, United States 79-69-67—215 Jordan Spieth, United States 72-73-70—215 Marco Penge, England 76-69-71—216 Adam Scott, Australia 72-74-70—216 Sam Stevens, United States 72-74-70—216 Viktor Hovland, Norway 75-71-71—217 Matthew McCarty, United States 72-73-72—217 Maverick McNealy, United States 77-70-70—217 Alex Noren, Sweden 77-71-69—217 Justin Thomas, United States 72-74-71—217 Keegan Bradley, United States 72-74-73—219 Corey Conners, Canada 75-73-71—219 Dustin Johnson, United States 73-71-75—219 Si Woo Kim, South Korea 75-73-72—220 Sergio Garcia, Spain 72-75-74—221 Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 78-70-73—221 Jon Rahm, Spain 78-70-73—221 Gary Woodland, United States 71-75-76—222 Kurt Kitayama, United States 69-79-75—223 Aaron Rai, England 71-74-78—223 Charl Schwartzel, South Africa 75-73-77—225

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