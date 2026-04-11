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Masters Tournament Scores

The Associated Press

April 11, 2026, 7:08 PM

Saturday

At Augusta National

Augusta, Ga.

Yardage: 7,565; Par: 72

Third Round

Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 67-65-73—205
Cameron Young, United States 73-67-65—205
Sam Burns, United States 67-71-68—206
Shane Lowry, Ireland 70-69-68—207
Jason Day, Australia 69-71-68—208
Justin Rose, England 70-69-69—208
Hao-Tong Li, China 71-69-69—209
Scottie Scheffler, United States 70-74-65—209
Patrick Cantlay, United States 77-67-66—210
Russell Henley, United States 73-71-66—210
Patrick Reed, United States 69-69-72—210
Ben Griffin, United States 72-69-70—211
Jake Knapp, United States 73-69-69—211
Collin Morikawa, United States 74-69-68—211
Wyndham Clark, United States 72-68-72—212
Tommy Fleetwood, England 71-68-73—212
Ryan Gerard, United States 72-72-68—212
Tyrrell Hatton, England 74-66-72—212
Brooks Koepka, United States 72-69-71—212
Xander Schauffele, United States 70-72-70—212
Ludvig Aberg, Sweden 74-70-69—213
Michael Brennan, United States 72-71-70—213
Brian Campbell, United States 71-73-69—213
Matt Fitzpatrick, England 74-69-70—213
Chris Gotterup, United States 72-69-72—213
Max Homa, United States 72-70-71—213
Kristoffer Reitan, Norway 72-68-73—213
Nick Taylor, Canada 71-72-70—213
Jacob Bridgeman, United States 71-74-69—214
Sungjae Im, South Korea 76-69-69—214
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 72-70-72—214
Sepp Straka, Austria 73-72-69—214
Harris English, United States 73-71-71—215
Brian Harman, United States 79-69-67—215
Jordan Spieth, United States 72-73-70—215
Marco Penge, England 76-69-71—216
Adam Scott, Australia 72-74-70—216
Sam Stevens, United States 72-74-70—216
Viktor Hovland, Norway 75-71-71—217
Matthew McCarty, United States 72-73-72—217
Maverick McNealy, United States 77-70-70—217
Alex Noren, Sweden 77-71-69—217
Justin Thomas, United States 72-74-71—217
Keegan Bradley, United States 72-74-73—219
Corey Conners, Canada 75-73-71—219
Dustin Johnson, United States 73-71-75—219
Si Woo Kim, South Korea 75-73-72—220
Sergio Garcia, Spain 72-75-74—221
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 78-70-73—221
Jon Rahm, Spain 78-70-73—221
Gary Woodland, United States 71-75-76—222
Kurt Kitayama, United States 69-79-75—223
Aaron Rai, England 71-74-78—223
Charl Schwartzel, South Africa 75-73-77—225

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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