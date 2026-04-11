Masters facts and figures from Saturday at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A brief look at Saturday’s third round from the Masters at Augusta National (all times EDT):…

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A brief look at Saturday’s third round from the Masters at Augusta National (all times EDT):

ON TOP: Rory McIlroy (73) and Cameron Young (65) at 11-under 205.

RIGHT BEHIND: Sam Burns (68) was one shot behind.

IN THE HUNT: Shane Lowry (68) was two shots back, with Jason Day (68) and Justin Rose (69) three shots behind.

BACK IN THE HUNT: Two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler started the third round 12 shots behind. He shot 65 and finished four shots back.

AT STAKE: McIlroy is trying to join Tiger Woods, Nick Faldo and Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win back-to-back at the Masters. Young is going for his first major title.

A PAIR OF ACES: Lowry made a hole-in-one on the par-3 sixth hole. He became the first player to make two aces in the Masters, the other coming on the 16th hole in 2016.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Wyndham Clark hit driver to 4 feet on the 350-yard third hole for eagle.

BLUNDER OF THE DAY: McIlroy hit his approach left of the flag and into the water on the 11th hole, leading to double bogey that reshaped the tournament.

KEY STATISTIC: The scoring average of 70.63 was the lowest for the third round in Masters history.

NOTEWORTHY: Young set a Masters record by sharing the 54-hole lead after being eight shots behind at the start of the day.

QUOTEWORTHY: “I’m still tied for the best score going into tomorrow, so I can’t forget that. But I do know I’m going to have to be better if I want to have a chance to win.” — Rory McIlroy.

TELEVISION: Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. (Paramount+), 2-7 p.m. (CBS).

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