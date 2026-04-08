Mariners place outfielder Victor Robles on 10-day injured list

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Seattle Mariners placed outfielder Victor Robles on the 10-day injured list with a right pec…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Seattle Mariners placed outfielder Victor Robles on the 10-day injured list with a right pec strain on Wednesday and recalled Connor Joe from Triple-A Tacoma.

The move with Robles was made retroactive to Tuesday and announced before Wednesday’s game at Texas.

The Mariners also transferred right-hander Carlos Vargas from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list with a right lat strain.

Robles is batting .231 in five games with Seattle.

Joe has played first base, right field and left field for Tacoma. He played in a combined 42 games for Cincinnati and San Diego in 2025 and hit .186.

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