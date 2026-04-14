Maple Leafs bring losing streak into matchup with the Senators

Toronto Maple Leafs (32-35-14, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (43-27-11, in the Atlantic Division) Ottawa, Ontario; Wednesday, 7:30…

Toronto Maple Leafs (32-35-14, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (43-27-11, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs aim to break a six-game skid with a win over the Ottawa Senators.

Ottawa is 11-8-6 against the Atlantic Division and 43-27-11 overall. The Senators are eighth in league play serving 9.7 penalty minutes per game.

Toronto has a 7-14-4 record in Atlantic Division play and a 32-35-14 record overall. The Maple Leafs have a -41 scoring differential, with 251 total goals scored and 292 given up.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fourth time this season. The Senators won the last matchup 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Stutzle has 34 goals and 48 assists for the Senators. Drake Batherson has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

John Tavares has 31 goals and 40 assists for the Maple Leafs. Matthew Knies has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-3-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 3-6-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.7 penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Dennis Gilbert: out (upper-body), Brady Tkachuk: day to day (undisclosed), Jake Sanderson: day to day (rest), Thomas Chabot: day to day (rest), Tyler Kleven: out (upper body), Tim Stutzle: day to day (rest), Nick Jensen: out (lower-body).

Maple Leafs: Anthony Stolarz: out for season (lower body), Dakota Joshua: out for season (upper body), Brandon Carlo: out (lower body), Chris Tanev: out for season (abdomen), Auston Matthews: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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