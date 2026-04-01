Man arrested after report of discrimination at Newcastle-Sunderland match in Premier League

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — A man has been arrested following a report of discriminatory abuse in the crowd during a…

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — A man has been arrested following a report of discriminatory abuse in the crowd during a Premier League match between rivals Newcastle and Sunderland, police said Wednesday.

Northumbria Police said a 45-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offense and has since been released on bail pending further enquiries, Britain’s Press Association reported.

The March 22 game at St. James’ Park was halted in the second half in line with the Premier League’s anti-discrimination protocol after the reported abuse of Sunderland’s Lutsharel Geertruida, who is Black.

Newcastle said in a statement after the game that the club was aware of a report of racism made by a visiting player against someone in the crowd.

Sunderland praised Geertruida for “displaying bravery and leadership by reporting this incident to the match officials.”

Sunderland won the game 2-1.

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