Mammoth visit the Kraken after Cooley’s 2-goal game

Utah Mammoth (38-30-6, in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (32-30-11, in the Pacific Division) Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Utah Mammoth (38-30-6, in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (32-30-11, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth visit the Seattle Kraken after Logan Cooley scored two goals in the Mammoth’s 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings.

Seattle has a 17-14-5 record in home games and a 32-30-11 record overall. The Kraken have a -16 scoring differential, with 205 total goals scored and 221 allowed.

Utah is 38-30-6 overall and 19-16-3 in road games. The Mammoth have a 36-10-0 record in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Thursday is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Mammoth won 6-3 in the last matchup. Nate Schmidt led the Mammoth with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Stephenson has 15 goals and 29 assists for the Kraken. Bobby McMann has seven goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Clayton Keller has 22 goals and 51 assists for the Mammoth. Dylan Guenther has scored six goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Mammoth: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Ryan Winterton: out (illness), Shane Wright: day to day (undisclosed).

Mammoth: Barrett Hayton: out (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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