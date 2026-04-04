Los Angeles visits Dallas following Flagg’s 51-point outing

Los Angeles Lakers (50-27, third in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (24-53, 13th in the Western Conference) Dallas; Sunday,…

Los Angeles Lakers (50-27, third in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (24-53, 13th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -6.5; over/under is 235.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas faces the Los Angeles Lakers after Cooper Flagg scored 51 points in the Dallas Mavericks’ 138-127 loss to the Orlando Magic.

The Mavericks are 13-34 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas gives up 119.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.7 points per game.

The Lakers are 30-17 against conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the NBA scoring 52.1 points per game in the paint led by LeBron James averaging 11.0.

The Mavericks average 113.6 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 115.0 the Lakers allow. The Lakers average 11.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 12.9 per game the Mavericks allow.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Lakers won the last matchup 124-104 on Feb. 13. James scored 28 points to help lead the Lakers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flagg is averaging 20.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Mavericks. Naji Marshall is averaging 15.5 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games.

James is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Lakers. Austin Reaves is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 117.8 points, 43.4 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.9 points per game.

Lakers: 8-2, averaging 116.9 points, 40.5 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Caleb Martin: day to day (foot), P.J. Washington: day to day (illness), Kyrie Irving: out for season (knee), Marvin Bagley III: day to day (shoulder).

Lakers: Marcus Smart: day to day (ankle), Luka Doncic: out (hamstring).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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