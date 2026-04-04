Los Angeles takes road win streak into matchup with Sacramento

Los Angeles Clippers (39-38, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (20-57, 14th in the Western Conference) Sacramento, California;…

Los Angeles Clippers (39-38, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (20-57, 14th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Clippers take on Sacramento.

The Kings are 3-10 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Sacramento has a 3-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Clippers are 8-6 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Los Angeles is 18-27 against opponents over .500.

The Kings are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Clippers allow to opponents. The Clippers are shooting 48.5% from the field, 1.0% lower than the 49.5% the Kings’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Kings won the last matchup 118-109 on March 15. DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points to help lead the Kings to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is scoring 18.6 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Kings. Maxime Raynaud is averaging 15.5 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 54.6% over the last 10 games.

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 28 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and two steals for the Clippers. Darius Garland is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-6, averaging 112.3 points, 43.2 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.6 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 115.3 points, 38.8 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out for season (back), Russell Westbrook: out (foot), De’Andre Hunter: out for season (eye), Zach LaVine: out for season (finger), Drew Eubanks: out for season (thumb), Malik Monk: day to day (shoulder), Keegan Murray: out (ankle).

Clippers: Isaiah Jackson: out (ankle), Yanic Konan Niederhauser: out for season (foot), Bradley Beal: out for season (hip).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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