Lightning beat the Bruins 3-1 hours after securing a playoff spot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Darren Raddysh broke a tie with 5:31 left and Tampa Bay beat the Boston Bruins 3-1…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Darren Raddysh broke a tie with 5:31 left and Tampa Bay beat the Boston Bruins 3-1 on Saturday night, hours after the Lightning secured a playoff spot.

The Atlantic Division-leading Lightning wrapped up the Eastern Conference postseason position with Detroit’s 4-1 loss at the New York Rangers in the afternoon. Boston holds the first wild-card spot in the East.

After assisting on defenseman Charle-Edouard D’Astous’ tying goal at 2:13 of the third, Raddysh put the Lightning ahead with a sharp-angle shot past goalie Jeremy Swayman from the right side on a break.

Nikita Kucherov added his 42nd goal of the season into an empty net, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 21 saves to help the Lightning finish a seven-game homestand 5-1-1.

Casey Mittelstadt scored for Boston in the second. Swayman stopped 20 shots as the Bruins lost their second straight on a four-game trip. They lost 2-1 at Florida on Thursday night.

Up next

Bruins: At Philadelphia on Sunday.

Lightning: At Buffalo on Monday night.

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