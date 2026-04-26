Lane Thomas’ 10th-inning homer leads Royals over Angels 11-9

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — With runners on second and third, Lane Thomas delivered a three-run homer in the 10th…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — With runners on second and third, Lane Thomas delivered a three-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Kansas City Royals over the Los Angeles Angels 11-9 and sweep the series.

It was Thomas’ first home run of the season and the first walk-off RBI of his career.

Joey Lucchesi (0-1) took the loss, facing four batters in the final frame. Lucas Erceg (2-1) earned the win.

The Angels held a 7-4 lead when the game was delayed in the bottom of the seventh for severe weather. The Royals had two on and no outs with Bobby Witt Jr. at bat. It resumed after one hour and 29 minutes, and the Royals tacked on one run with a sacrifice fly to center by Vinnie Pasquantino.

Salvador Perez pushed another run across in the top of the ninth, and Jac Caglianone, who entered the game as a reserve in the eighth inning, tied the score with a two-out, two-run homer that landed just inside the right-field foul pole.

Angels shortstop Zach Neto led off the game with a single and scored on a two-run homer by Mike Trout. The home run moved Trout into first place in franchise history with his 797th career extra-base hit.

Neto struck again in the second with an RBI double, and Adam Frazier added another in the four-run inning.

The Royals got on the board in the fifth with an RBI single from Isaac Collins and Witt’s two-run homer in the sixth. Angels starter Reid Detmers was replaced after walking the next batter. He allowed five hits and three runs in five-plus innings.

Royals starter Seth Lugo allowed 14 hits and seven runs in 6 1/3 innings.

Up next

The Angels head to Chicago, where RHP José Soriano (5-0, 0.24 ERA) will face RHP Davis Martin (3-1, 2.01) of the White Sox on Tuesday.

The Royals open a three-game series in Sacramento, where LHP Kris Bubic (2-1, 4.08) will face RHP Aaron Civale (2-1, 3.86) on Tuesday.

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