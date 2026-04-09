Kevin Durant scores 29 as the Rockets beat the 76ers 113-102 for their 8th straight win

HOUSTON (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 29 points and the Houston Rockets extended their winning streak to eight games with…

HOUSTON (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 29 points and the Houston Rockets extended their winning streak to eight games with a 113-102 win Thursday night over the Philadelphia 76ers, who were missing Joel Embiid after he had an appendectomy.

The 76ers, who are fighting for a playoff spot, will be without Embiid indefinitely. He had surgery in Houston on Thursday after being stricken with appendicitis overnight.

Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson added 19 points each for the Rockets, who have clinched a postseason berth but are contending with Denver and the Lakers for playoff seeding in the West.

Tyrese Maxey scored 23 points for Philadelphia and VJ Edgecombe added 21. The Sixers lost their third straight and dropped into a tie with Charlotte for eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

Houston led by 23 after three quarters, but Philadelphia used a 16-0 run to get within 101-94 with about five minutes to play. Durant made a 3-pointer after that to end a scoring drought of almost five minutes for the Rockets and Aaron Holiday made a 3 on the next possession to push the lead to 107-94 with four minutes remaining.

Philadelphia scored the next eight points, with the last five from Edgecombe, to get within five. But another 3-pointer by Durant put Houston ahead 110-102 with just over a minute left.

They struggled for most of the game, trailing by nine after the first quarter and 17 by halftime. The Rockets stretched the lead to 96-73 at the end of the third before the Sixers finally got going in the fourth.

Up next

Sixers: Visit Indiana on Friday night.

Rockets: Host Minnesota on Friday night.

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