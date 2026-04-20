Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Trade Bonus for NBA, NHL Playoffs, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than a fresh slate of Monday baseball, and I’ve got exactly what we need to build our bankroll. By using the exclusive Kalshi promo code WTOP, new customers can step up to the plate and unlock a sweet welcome offer right before the first pitch. All you have to do is sign up here, deposit at least $1, and make $10 in trades to secure a $10 sign-up bonus.

We can apply this extra capital directly to today’s matchups—like the 14-8 Cincinnati Reds taking on the 12-9 Tampa Bay Rays, or the 15-6 Los Angeles Dodgers battling the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Whether you are handicapping tonight’s Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs clash or looking ahead to any MLB games this week, this introductory bonus gives us a real chance to turn our baseball knowledge into a nice payday.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Activates $10 Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Welcome Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 20, 2026

Getting the Most Out of Your Welcome Offer

I love how straightforward this offer is. Available exclusively to new Kalshi customers, this promo provides the perfect entry point to trade on today’s compelling slate. Because Kalshi operates legal prediction markets that are fully available across all 50 states, baseball fans nationwide (who are 18 or older) can easily get in on the action.

Once you make a first-time deposit of at least $1 and execute $10 in trades on any available market, your $10 sign-up bonus automatically hits your account. You can immediately deploy those trades on tonight’s intriguing pitching duel at Wrigley Field, where Aaron Nola and the 8-13 Phillies look to overcome Colin Rea and the 12-9 Cubs.

Or, if late-night West Coast baseball is more your speed, you can back Dylan Cease and the 8-13 Toronto Blue Jays as they face Reid Detmers and the 11-12 Los Angeles Angels. Whichever prediction markets you target—maybe Justin Wrobleski’s Dodgers or Rhett Lowder’s Reds—this bonus ensures we’re fully loaded for every pitch.

MLB Probabilities for Monday Night

Matchup Probability CIN @ TB CIN 47.6% / TB 52.4% PHI @ CHC PHI 49.3% / CHC 50.7% LAD @ COL LAD 69.7% / COL 30.3% TOR @ LAA TOR 53.0% / LAA 47.0%

Applying your $10 Kalshi bonus opens up a few strategic paths. If we trade $10 on today’s heaviest favorite—the Los Angeles Dodgers—we’d net a safe $3.75 in profit. Conversely, backing the slate’s heaviest underdog, the Colorado Rockies, would yield a massive $21.60 payout if they pull off the upset at home.

Beyond the Diamond: NBA, NHL, and More

While I’m placing trades on the baseball diamond today, the beauty of Kalshi is that we aren’t limited to just MLB action. If you’re looking to diversify your prediction portfolio, you can easily use your $10 sign-up bonus on the fast-paced action of the NBA and NHL playoff games happening right now.

And because Kalshi is a true prediction market, it goes way beyond sports. You can trade on real-world events, including daily politics, pop culture outcomes, and even weather patterns. It’s a great way to find a unique edge if you follow the news as closely as you follow the box scores.

Guide to Register with the Kalshi Promo Code

If you’re ready to jump into the prediction markets and chase some bigger payouts, securing your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Let’s walk through it together:

Register Your Account: Create your new profile here by entering your standard personal information. You will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your account. Use the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP to lock in our exclusive welcome offer. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your Kalshi wallet. Make $10 in Trades: Navigate the available markets and make $10 worth of trades to trigger your bonus.

Here is a pro tip: You do not have to make a single trade worth $10 to qualify. A cumulative sum of $10 in trades will fulfill the requirement! This flexibility allows us to spread our initial $10 across multiple matchups rather than risking it all on one outcome.

Once our combination of predictions hits that $10 threshold, Kalshi automatically unlocks the $10 sign-up bonus to use on any future markets.