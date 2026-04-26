Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 New User Bonus for NBA, NHL, MLB Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Let’s get right into the action, folks. Ahead of the crucial NBA postseason clash between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers tonight, new customers can grab an incredible edge. When signing up here with the Kalshi promo code WTOP, you get a quick $10 sign-up bonus unlocked immediately after making your first $10 in trades.

It’s a fantastic way to build up your bankroll, and it’s perfectly timed for Saturday’s NBA games. Plus, there are plenty of other sports on the app.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for Sports Predictions

Before we dive into my favorite reads for tonight’s hardwood action, let’s make sure you’ve got the essentials locked down. Adding some stakes to your postseason handicapping is a breeze when you know exactly what you’re getting.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 26, 2026

Explaining the Welcome Offer

If you are gearing up to watch the Boston Celtics clash with the Philadelphia 76ers, this welcome offer is the absolute perfect way to get some skin in the game. Exclusively available to new customers, this promotion unlocks a sweet $10 sign-up bonus to use on Kalshi’s unique prediction markets. Whether you are backing the Celtics to silence the crowd on the road or riding with the 76ers to defend their home court, this bonus gives us a real chance at a nice pay day.

Here is the game plan: to claim the promotion, new users just need to make a minimum first-time deposit of at least $1. Once your account is funded, your $10 bonus unlocks automatically after you have made $10 in total trades on the prediction markets. Kalshi is completely legal and available in all 50 states, provided you are at least 18 years old to play.

Trade Before and During NBA Games

When we trade on Kalshi, we aren’t looking at traditional, confusing sports betting lines. We are looking at straight-up probabilities, which makes handicapping these matchups so much more approachable. Let’s look at the board:

Matchup Probability (Vig-Free) Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers BOS 71.1% / PHI 28.9% Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets HOU 62.7% / LAL 37.3%

With your $10 Kalshi bonus, finding the right market is the key to our strategy. If you put $10 in trades on today’s heaviest favorite based on probability, the Boston Celtics, a winning prediction will net you a safe and steady $3.48 in profit. On the flip side, if we’re hunting for a bigger score and take a chance on the heaviest underdog, the Philadelphia 76ers, a successful $10 trade would yield a massive $23.10 in profit. There is nothing better than hitting a contrarian underdog for a premium payout!

When evaluating these matchups, looking at stats from the previous playoff games in each series tells us exactly where the smart money is going. In our main event between Boston and Philadelphia, the Celtics hold a massive edge based on what we’ve seen so far in this series. Boston dominated the recent matchups with a 9.4 Net Rate and secured 53.7% of available rebounds.

Looking out West, the Lakers vs. Rockets series gives us a fantastic angle. Los Angeles enters with an impressive 9.9 Net Rate over their previous playoff games in this series, compared to Houston’s -9.9 mark. However, the Rockets have commanded the glass, grabbing 53.6% of available rebounds while the Lakers sit at just 46.4%.

Take Your Bonus to the Diamond and the Ice

While I’m loving the NBA slate tonight, the beauty of this promo is its total versatility. If you want to diversify your trades, you can take your bankroll straight over to the MLB or NHL markets.

Kalshi’s prediction markets let you trade on the outcomes of baseball and hockey games just as easily. Whether you’re projecting a division rivalry on the diamond or predicting a winner in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it’s all about finding the best value, no matter the sport.

How to Sign Up with the Kalshi Promo Code

Getting your account set up and unlocking that bonus money for the Celtics vs. 76ers game is incredibly simple. Just follow these quick steps to successfully claim your $10 sign-up bonus:

Register Your Account: Create your new account here by entering your standard personal information. Verify Identity & Enter Code: Just like any regulated market, you will need to provide proof of identification. During this step, make sure you enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP to officially opt into our welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To activate the offer, make a total of $10 worth of trades on the platform. The best part? You do not have to make one single, stressful $10 trade. A cumulative sum of $10 in trades spread across various markets works perfectly to fulfill this requirement.

Once your total trades cross that $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will automatically drop into your account.