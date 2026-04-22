Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for NBA Playoffs Trading Markets Tonight

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With the NBA postseason underway, new customers can unlock an exclusive welcome offer by using the Kalshi promo code WTOP to get a $10 sign-up bonus that is unlocked after making $10 in trades. Register here and make a deposit to start making sports predictions.

This introductory offer provides the perfect opportunity to get involved in Wednesday’s featured matchup between the Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pistons, scheduled for 7 pm ET on ESPN. Beyond tonight’s game in Detroit, you can also use this welcome bonus to place trades on any other NBA game happening this week or throughout this current round of the playoffs.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Overview

Getting started with this exclusive welcome offer is quick and easy, giving you the perfect entry point for the NBA playoffs.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 22, 2026

This exclusive welcome offer is strictly available for new Kalshi customers. To get started, you must be physically present in the United States—Kalshi is uniquely available in all 50 states—and users must be at least 18 years of age to play.

To activate the promotion, simply create your new account using the promo code WTOP and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, your $10 sign-up bonus will be unlocked after you have made $10 in trades on their prediction markets. Once your account is funded and your initial trades are made, you can use your newly unlocked bonus to dive into today’s NBA slate or look ahead to other matchups during the playoffs, giving you extra trading power right out of the gate.

NBA Probabilities for Wednesday

Matchup Probability Orlando Magic @ Detroit Pistons DET 76.61% / ORL 23.39% Phoenix Suns @ Oklahoma City Thunder OKC 92.00% / PHX 8.00%

If you apply your $10 Kalshi bonus to the heaviest favorite today, the Oklahoma City Thunder (92.00% probability), a winning trade would return $0.44 in profit for a $10.44 total payout. On the other hand, risking that $10 on the heaviest underdog, the Phoenix Suns (8.00% probability), would yield $110 in profit, resulting in a massive $120 total payout if they can pull off the upset.

How to Apply the Kalshi Promo Code

Getting set up with this promotion before the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons tip off on Wednesday is a straightforward process. To claim your bonus and start trading, follow these simple steps:

Create an Account: Register here for a new account by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide proof of identification to secure and verify your new profile. Enter the Promo Code: Be sure to input the Kalshi promo code WTOP during the registration process to ensure you qualify for the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: Make $10 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets. Keep in mind that you do not have to make a single trade worth $10; a cumulative sum of $10 across multiple smaller trades is all it takes to activate the offer.

Once your total trades reach that $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will become available, giving you extra funds to use as you follow the rest of the playoff action.