Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for All MLB, NBA, Trades Tuesday (April 7)

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Start placing your MLB and NBA predictions today when you redeem the Kalshi promo code WTOP. This promo code offer enables all new users to receive a $10 bonus, guaranteed.







Create a new account and make $10 worth of trades across any topic to receive a $10 bonus. The fun of playing on Kalshi is that you have access to a wide range of topics, not just in the sports world.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for $10 Sign-Up Bonus

Before the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder tip off, make sure you have all the necessary details to claim your welcome offer. Getting started is simple, and this quick overview provides the essentials needed to unlock your bonus ahead of this NBA regular season matchup.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 7th, 2026

Once you have applied the promo code and reviewed the terms, you are just a few steps away from making your first trades and getting in on the action for tonight’s game.

Kalshi Welcome Offer Overview

This exclusive promotion is strictly available for new Kalshi customers looking to dive into today’s NBA slate. By claiming this offer, you can secure a $10 sign-up bonus to use on prediction markets for tonight’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder. To qualify ahead of the 10:30 PM EDT tip-off, you must create your new account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1.

Unlocking your $10 bonus is a straightforward process: the reward will be credited to your account after you have made $10 in total trades on the platform’s prediction markets. Whether you are predicting a Lakers victory or forecasting a strong performance from the Thunder, your initial qualifying trades will trigger the reward. Kalshi is currently available to play in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years of age to participate.

Use Kalshi NBA Promo Today

Matchup Spread Probability Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers OKC -14.5 / LAL +14.5 OKC 89.4% / LAL 10.6% Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics BOS -6.5 / CHA +6.5 BOS 66.9% / CHA 33.1%

When evaluating the marquee Thunder-Lakers matchup, Oklahoma City looks like the much safer investment for your trades. The Thunder boast a league-leading 11.9 Net Rate compared to the Lakers’ 2.2, showcasing their efficiency on both ends of the floor. That said, the biggest news heading into this game is the injury-plagued Lakers, who will be without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves for this game and the foreseeable future.

Over on the East Coast, the Celtics host the Hornets backed by a strong 7.0 Net Rate. Though Charlotte actually holds an impressive 54.2% Total Rebound Percentage over Boston’s 53.0%, the Celtics’ superior net rating (compared to Charlotte’s 3.2) indicates they are the more reliable target to control the flow of the game, making them an excellent centerpiece for your daily market predictions.

How to Redeem the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your sign-up bonus ahead of tonight’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure your account is set up and your bonus is secured before the 10:30 PM EDT tip-off:

Download the App: Begin by downloading the Kalshi app to your mobile device. Register an Account: Create your new account by entering standard personal information. You will also need to provide proof of identification to securely verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to opt into this specific welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: To fully activate the offer, you must make $10 worth of trades on the platform. You do not have to make a single trade worth $10; rather, a cumulative sum of $10 across multiple smaller predictions will fulfill the requirement.

Once your total trades reach that $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will be unlocked and available in your account. Whether you are predicting a Lakers victory or backing the Thunder, completing these activation steps ensures you are ready to maximize your action on Kalshi.