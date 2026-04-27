Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for Magic-Pistons, NBA Playoffs, Any Trade

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and servicesAhead of tonight’s massive NBA postseason showdown between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves, new customers can grab a fantastic welcome offer using the Kalshi promo code WTOP. By simply signing up here and making $10 in trades, you’ll automatically unlock a $10 sign-up bonus. There is nothing better than playing with house money, and this straightforward promotion is the perfect way to build your bankroll. You can use it to trade on today’s playoff clash in Denver, or any other NBA games across this week’s postseason slate.
Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Delivers $10 BonusBefore tip-off tonight, make sure you take full advantage of this exclusive Kalshi promotion. As the Denver Nuggets look to defend their home court against the Minnesota Timberwolves, new customers can quickly and easily unlock their reward. Just register your account, input the promo code, make a first-time deposit of at least $1, and place a total of $10 in trades across Kalshi’s prediction markets. Once you cross that initial trading threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus drops right into your account. Because Kalshi operates as a financial exchange for event contracts rather than a traditional sportsbook, it’s widely accessible. The platform is available to users in all 50 states (provided you are at least 18 years of age). Whether you are predicting a Nuggets victory on their home floor at Ball Arena or backing the visiting Timberwolves, this welcome offer gives you a real chance to start your trading journey on the front foot.
Make Trades on NBA Playoff Games
|Matchup
|Probability (Vig-Free)
|Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets
|DEN 80.8% / MIN 19.2%
|Oklahoma City Thunder @ Phoenix Suns
|OKC 79.9% / PHX 20.1%
|Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic
|DET 57.8% / ORL 42.2%
Expand Your Strategy: NHL Playoffs and MLB MarketsOnce you’ve locked in your NBA trades, don’t feel boxed into just the hardwood. The beauty of this Kalshi welcome bonus is its flexibility. I always recommend diversifying your portfolio, and you can absolutely use your bonus to predict outcomes in other major sports. Whether you want to trade on the high-stakes action of the NHL playoffs or grind out some daily value in the MLB regular season, your bonus funds carry over seamlessly. It’s all about finding the best spots on the board, no matter the sport.
How to Use the Kalshi Promo CodeLet’s get down to the nuts and bolts. If you are ready to get started ahead of tonight’s postseason clash between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves, claiming your reward is a simple and straightforward process. Follow my playbook below to set up your account and unlock your bonus:
- Register Your Account: Create your new account here by providing standard personal information. You will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your details and ensure you meet the platform’s requirements.
- Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP to officially opt into the promotion.
- Make a Deposit: Link a payment method and fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1.
- Place Your Trades: To successfully activate the offer, you must make a cumulative $10 worth of trades on the platform. Keep in mind that you don’t have to drop it all on a single $10 trade—you can spread it out! Once your total trades hit the $10 mark, the $10 sign-up bonus will be automatically available in your account.