Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for Magic-Pistons, NBA Playoffs, Any Trade

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Delivers $10 Bonus

Make Trades on NBA Playoff Games

Matchup Probability (Vig-Free) Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets DEN 80.8% / MIN 19.2% Oklahoma City Thunder @ Phoenix Suns OKC 79.9% / PHX 20.1% Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic DET 57.8% / ORL 42.2%

Expand Your Strategy: NHL Playoffs and MLB Markets

How to Use the Kalshi Promo Code

Register Your Account: Create your new account here by providing standard personal information. You will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your details and ensure you meet the platform’s requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP to officially opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Link a payment method and fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: To successfully activate the offer, you must make a cumulative $10 worth of trades on the platform. Keep in mind that you don’t have to drop it all on a single $10 trade—you can spread it out! Once your total trades hit the $10 mark, the $10 sign-up bonus will be automatically available in your account.