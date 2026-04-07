JJ Redick wants to move on after Mavs contradict his contention of MRI mistake on Austin Reaves

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick says he just wants to move on after the Dallas…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick says he just wants to move on after the Dallas Mavericks contradicted his contention that their medical staff incorrectly conducted an MRI on Austin Reaves last weekend.

Reaves is out for the rest of the regular season after straining his oblique during the Lakers’ blowout loss at Oklahoma City last Thursday. He was examined in Dallas, where the Lakers had subsequently traveled for their next game, by the Mavericks’ medical team in a courtesy typically extended by home NBA teams to their visitors.

At the Lakers’ practice in Dallas on Saturday, Redick claimed the Mavs’ medical team “scanned the wrong area” and had to do two MRIs to identify Reaves’ Grade 2 left oblique strain.

The Mavericks issued a statement to DLLS Sports on Tuesday saying their “medical team followed standard imaging protocols based on the information provided at the time. There was no error in the scan performed.”

When Redick was asked why he claimed otherwise before the Lakers hosted the Thunder on Tuesday, he was brief.

“Look, I think in the end, we got the image we needed,” Redick said. “Obviously very appreciative, because it’s happened throughout the season, whenever the home team is accommodating to us, just like we would be for them. And we’re going to move on.”

The Lakers also lost Luka Doncic for the rest of the regular season during that loss in Oklahoma City. The NBA’s top scorer has a Grade 2 strain of his left hamstring.

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