Toulouse coach Carles Martínez Novell to leave French club after 3 seasons in charge

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — Toulouse coach Carles Martínez Novell is leaving the French club at the end of the Ligue…

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — Toulouse coach Carles Martínez Novell is leaving the French club at the end of the Ligue 1 season.

Toulouse announced the decision Wednesday, with the team sitting 10th in the standings with three games left to play. The Spanish coach has managed the team for three seasons.

He arrived at Toulouse initially as an assistant coach, winning the French Cup in 2023, and was appointed coach the following season.

Martínez Novell led Toulouse to one of its biggest wins when the southern side upset Liverpool 3-2 in a Europa League game in November 2023.

“A big thank you as well to the supporters for their constant support, and to the city for its warm welcome from day one,” he said. “I leave with incredible memories that will stay with me forever. Stand up. Always.”

The club did not immediately announce a successor.

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