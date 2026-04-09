Islanders take losing streak into home matchup against the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs (32-32-14, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (42-31-5, in the Metropolitan Division) Elmont, New York;…

Toronto Maple Leafs (32-32-14, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (42-31-5, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Thursday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -267, Maple Leafs +215; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders take on the Toronto Maple Leafs after losing four in a row.

New York has gone 21-14-2 at home and 42-31-5 overall. The Islanders have gone 30-9-3 in games they score at least three goals.

Toronto is 14-19-6 in road games and 32-32-14 overall. The Maple Leafs have a -34 scoring differential, with 241 total goals scored and 275 given up.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams play this season. The Islanders won 3-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal has scored 19 goals with 51 assists for the Islanders. Matthew Schaefer has two goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

John Tavares has 30 goals and 38 assists for the Maple Leafs. Matthew Knies has scored five goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 3-7-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, four assists, 5.2 penalties and 14.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Alexander Romanov: out (shoulder), Pierre Engvall: out for season (ankle), Tony DeAngelo: day to day (lower body), Semyon Varlamov: out for season (knee), Kyle Palmieri: out for season (knee).

Maple Leafs: Anthony Stolarz: day to day (lower body), Dakota Joshua: day to day (upper body), Brandon Carlo: day to day (lower body), Chris Tanev: out for season (abdomen), Auston Matthews: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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