Hurricanes take win streak into game against the Flyers

Carolina Hurricanes (52-22-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (41-27-12, in the Metropolitan Division) Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Carolina Hurricanes (52-22-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (41-27-12, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Philadelphia Flyers.

Philadelphia is 11-9-5 against the Metropolitan Division and 41-27-12 overall. The Flyers have gone 34-7-4 when scoring at least three goals.

Carolina is 19-4-1 against the Metropolitan Division and 52-22-6 overall. The Hurricanes have allowed 233 goals while scoring 287 for a +54 scoring differential.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season. The Hurricanes won 3-2 in a shootout in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Zegras has 25 goals and 41 assists for the Flyers. Tyson Foerster has six goals over the past 10 games.

Seth Jarvis has 32 goals and 34 assists for the Hurricanes. Logan Stankoven has seven goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 7-3-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Rodrigo Abols: out (ankle), Nikita Grebenkin: out (upper body).

Hurricanes: Mark Jankowski: day to day (undisclosed), Logan Stankoven: day to day (undisclosed), Jalen Chatfield: day to day (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov: out (hip), Jackson Blake: day to day (undisclosed), William Carrier: unknown (undisclosed), K’Andre Miller: day to day (undisclosed), Taylor Hall: day to day (undisclosed).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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