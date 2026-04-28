Hundreds stuck in long lines as Pakistan Super League ticket snag slows return of spectators

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Fans had to wait a month to watch Pakistan Super League games in person after the Twenty20…

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Fans had to wait a month to watch Pakistan Super League games in person after the Twenty20 cricket tournament was impacted by the Iran war.

They had to wait a few extra hours Tuesday because of a ticketing problem.

A day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the return of fans to stadiums for the remaining four games of the nation’s premier cricket event, ticket distribution hit a snag.

“Printing of tickets was done in Lahore and it was supposed to come to Karachi through cargo at 1 p.m., but the flight got canceled,” league CEO Salman Naseer told reporters.

So, hundreds of fans waited in line for several hours ahead of the first playoff match — between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi in the southern port city of Karachi — until tickets arrived.

“We received lots of complaints, but the problem was that we got very short time,” Naseer said. “Prior to this only the final was announced (for fans) and our whole focus was on Lahore.

“Passion of fans is there … My only fear is that spectators will get the tickets, but they might not able to watch the complete game.”

Tickets went on sale four hours before the qualifier started and around 5,000 spectators were inside the National Bank Stadium when Islamabad captain Shadab Khan won the toss and elected to field against Peshawar, led by Babar Azam.

“I came here to support Peshawar Zalmi, especially Babar bhai (brother),” Jawad Ahmed said as he waited in a long queue to get his ticket. “Had we got more matches in Karachi, we could have got more opportunities to see players in action. Now they have allowed one game, but you can see our excitement. The rush is in front of you.”

And Babar didn’t disappoint Peshawar fans. He hit an aggressive 103 off 59 balls, including 12 fours and four sixes, in his team’s total of 221-7. Babar’s second century this season was enough to secure Peshawar’s place in Sunday’s final as Islamabad got bowled out for 151 in 18.4 overs to lose by 70 runs.

Pakistan’s biggest sports spectacle had started behind closed doors with fans asked to stay home because of soaring fuel prices related to the Iran war.

The government had urged people to restrict travel. Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi also said it wouldn’t be right to have 30,000 fans attending cricket matches every day while the government is asking the public to stay home.

Permission for spectators to attend the four playoff games was granted just 24 hours before the qualifier between Peshawar and Islamabad started. The final will be at Lahore next Sunday.

Last week, Sharif approved a request from franchise owners to open the doors to the final before giving approval to the remaining three playoff games on Monday.

Islamabad faces the winner of Wednesday’s eliminator between Hyderabad Kingsmen and Multan Sultans on Friday for the second spot in the final, with all three of those matches in Lahore.

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