Houston looks for 50th victory of season in matchup with Phoenix

Houston Rockets (49-29, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (43-35, seventh in the Western Conference) Phoenix; Tuesday, 11…

Houston Rockets (49-29, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (43-35, seventh in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -2; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will look for its 50th victory of the season when the Rockets visit the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns are 27-21 in Western Conference games. Phoenix has an 18-27 record against teams over .500.

The Rockets are 27-22 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is 21-16 against opponents with a winning record.

The Suns are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 46.0% the Rockets allow to opponents. The Rockets average 11.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than the Suns allow.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 6 the Rockets won 100-97 led by 26 points from Kevin Durant, while Devin Booker scored 27 points for the Suns.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Gillespie is averaging 12.9 points and 4.8 assists for the Suns. Booker is averaging 26.5 points over the last 10 games.

Durant is averaging 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Rockets. Alperen Sengun is averaging 22.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 4-6, averaging 115.5 points, 42.9 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points per game.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 121.2 points, 47.0 rebounds, 30.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Haywood Highsmith: day to day (knee).

Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Steven Adams: out for season (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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