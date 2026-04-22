Giants try to keep home win streak alive, host the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (16-7, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (10-13, fourth in the NL West) San…

Los Angeles Dodgers (16-7, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (10-13, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (2-0, 0.50 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Giants: Tyler Mahle (0-3, 7.23 ERA, 1.93 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -207, Giants +172; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Los Angeles Dodgers aiming to extend a three-game home winning streak.

San Francisco has a 4-7 record at home and a 10-13 record overall. Giants hitters are batting a collective .250, the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Los Angeles is 16-7 overall and 7-4 on the road. The Dodgers are 13-3 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman has four doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 RBIs while hitting .286 for the Giants. Jung Hoo Lee is 15 for 39 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Andy Pages has five home runs, six walks and 21 RBIs while hitting .366 for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 12 for 37 with three doubles, a triple and two RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .267 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by three runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .274 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jung Hoo Lee: day-to-day (leg), Daniel Susac: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Jared Oliva: 10-Day IL (wrist), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Joel Peguero: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Landon Knack: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (back), Ben Casparius: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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