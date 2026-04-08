Giants and Phillies play, winner takes 3-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (6-5, fourth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (4-8, fifth in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Philadelphia Phillies (6-5, fourth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (4-8, fifth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (1-0, 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Giants: Tyler Mahle (0-2, 7.00 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -154, Giants +129; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

San Francisco has a 4-8 record overall and a 2-7 record in home games. Giants hitters are batting a collective .230, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Philadelphia is 3-2 on the road and 6-5 overall. The Phillies are 4-0 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams square off Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers ranks fourth on the Giants with two extra base hit (a double and a home run). Matt Chapman is 14 for 41 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Bryce Harper has three doubles and two home runs for the Phillies. Brandon Marsh is 11 for 37 with three doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .258 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .221 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jose Butto: 15-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Joel Peguero: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: J.T. Realmuto: day-to-day (foot), Max Lazar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Alec Bohm: day-to-day (groin), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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