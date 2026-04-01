Fried throws 7 innings of 3-hit ball and Stanton drives in 2 runs as Yankees beat Mariners 5-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Max Fried permitted only three singles in seven sparkling innings, Giancarlo Stanton drove in two runs and…

SEATTLE (AP) — Max Fried permitted only three singles in seven sparkling innings, Giancarlo Stanton drove in two runs and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Stanton became the fourth player in Yankees history with multiple hits in each of the team’s first five games of a season, joining Alfonso Soriano (2003), Bill Skowron (1956) and Bob Meusel (1928).

The 36-year-old slugger put New York up 2-0 in the first with an RBI single after Ben Rice’s run-scoring double off starter Logan Gilbert (1-1).

In the sixth, Stanton ripped an RBI double to make it 4-0. It was part of a three-run inning, as Trent Grisham scored on a throwing error by catcher Cal Raleigh, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. added an RBI single.

Fried (2-0) was brilliant in winning his career-high eighth straight regular-season start dating to Aug. 27, 2025. The left-hander has not given up a run in 13 1/3 innings this season. He tossed 6 1/3 innings of two-hit ball in a win at San Francisco on opening night last Wednesday.

Josh Naylor snapped an 0-for-20 skid to start the season with a single for Seattle in the fourth. Julio Rodríguez and Brendan Donovan both singled in the seventh off Fried, who threw 60 of his 90 pitches for strikes.

Brent Headrick and Tim Hill each worked an inning to finish the four-hitter as the Mariners were held without an extra-base hit.

Up next

In their first day game this season, the Mariners will start RHP George Kirby (1-0) against RHP Cam Schlittler (1-0) in the finale of the three-game series Wednesday.

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