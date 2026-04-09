Fox scores 25 points to lead short-handed Spurs past Trail Blazers 112-101

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — De’Aaron Fox had 25 points and the San Antonio Spurs kept rolling even with Victor Wembanyama…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — De’Aaron Fox had 25 points and the San Antonio Spurs kept rolling even with Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle sidelined by injuries, defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 112-101 on Wednesday night.

San Antonio (61-19) is 28-3 since Feb. 1 and has its best record since 2017, its last appearance in the Western Conference finals during a 22-year postseason run that included five NBA championships.

Deni Avdija scored 27 points and Scoot Henderson added 20 for the Trail Blazers, who have lost two straight after a three-game winning streak.

Portland (40-40) remains ninth in the West, just 2 1/2 games ahead of Golden State (37-42) heading into the final weekend of the regular season.

San Antonio had six players in double figures to offset the absence of the NBA’s past two Rookie of the Year winners. Keldon Johnson scored 20 points and rookie forward Carter Bryant added a season-high 17.

Wembanyama bruised a rib Monday and Castle is out with right knee soreness. San Antonio coach Mitch Johnson said the Spurs are hopeful both will play in Friday’s home game against Dallas.

Wembanyama needs to play at least 20 minutes in one more game to reach the league-required minimum of 65 games for award eligibility.

The Spurs got off to a sluggish start, missing their first three shots and committing a turnover in the opening two minutes.

Fox got them rolling, scoring 10 points on 4-for-4 shooting in the first 4:13 to stake the Spurs to a 12-8 lead. Fox finished 10 for 20 from the field in leading San Antonio in scoring for the first time since March 1.

San Antonio closed the first quarter on an 8-0 run to set up its first double-digit lead in the opening seconds of the second.

San Antonio closed the third quarter on a 13-2 spurt to expand a four-point lead and roll to its second straight victory.

Up next

Trail Blazers: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

Spurs: Host the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

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