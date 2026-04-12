Flames bring losing streak into home matchup with the Mammoth

Utah Mammoth (42-31-6, in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (32-38-9, in the Pacific Division) Calgary, Alberta; Sunday, 9 p.m.…

Utah Mammoth (42-31-6, in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (32-38-9, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mammoth -164, Flames +137; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames take on the Utah Mammoth after losing three games in a row.

Calgary is 32-38-9 overall and 21-12-5 in home games. The Flames have a 13-20-6 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Utah has a 21-16-3 record on the road and a 42-31-6 record overall. The Mammoth have allowed 228 goals while scoring 259 for a +31 scoring differential.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season. The Flames won 2-0 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Coronato has scored 17 goals with 26 assists for the Flames. Olli Maatta has two goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Clayton Keller has 26 goals and 58 assists for the Mammoth. Dylan Guenther has scored seven goals with seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Mammoth: 6-4-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Samuel Honzek: out for season (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau: out for season (hip), Jake Bean: out (undisclosed), Kevin Bahl: out (lower body), Joel Hanley: out for season (upper-body).

Mammoth: Barrett Hayton: out (upper-body), Jack McBain: out (lower-body), John Marino: day to day (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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