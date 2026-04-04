FanDuel Promo Code: Get $3,000 Bonus for Arizona-Michigan, NCAA Championship Game

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Get excited for an awesome Final Four when you redeem this FanDuel promo code offer. All new users who sign up with this welcome offer will be able to redeem up to $3,000 in bonus bets over the span of 10 days.







The details of this offer are simple: all you need to do is set up a new account and you will receive $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 straight days. Add all that up together and you get the opportunity to redeem $3,000 in bonuses over the next 10 days, starting with the Final Four between UConn-Illinois and Arizona-Michigan

FanDuel Promo Code for Final Four Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Get $300 Back in Bonus Bets Every Day For 10 Days Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 4th, 2026

We put a lot of stock in finding value, and for new FanDuel customers, this welcome offer is the ultimate starting point. Eligible new users can claim up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days, giving you incredible flexibility to navigate this week’s college basketball slate.

For your first ten days on the sportsbook, you will be awarded one no-sweat token daily. It does stand to reason that smart bettors will use these tokens on any wager—moneylines, point spreads, or game totals—to aggressively target the board without sweating the downside. If your initial predictions fall short, this promotion ensures you have the capital to bounce back.

Final Four Betting Preview via FanDuel

Here is a look at the current odds for tonight’s slate on FanDuel:

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Illinois Fighting Illini @ UConn Huskies ILL +108 / CONN -130 ILL +2.5 (+100) / CONN -2.5 (-122) 139.5 (O -112 / U -108) Michigan Wolverines @ Arizona Wildcats MICH -130 / ARIZ +108 MICH -1.5 (-110) / ARIZ +1.5 (-110) 157.5 (O -110 / U -110)

The marquee matchup on the board features a massive top-three showdown as the Michigan Wolverines hit the road to take on the Arizona Wildcats.

This game features a clash of high-powered offenses, which easily justifies the steep 157.5-point total. Michigan’s engine is Yaxel Lendeborg, who is stuffing the stat sheet with 21.0 points, 7.25 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game throughout Michigans tournament run. The Wolverines also feature a true defensive anchor in Aday Mara, who has 11 total blocks in the NCAA Tournament. Conversely, Arizona counters with a dynamic scoring duo of their own: Brayden Burries logs 17.8 points per game, while forward Koa Peat adds 17.5 points and 6.75 rebounds per contest in the tournament

FanDuel Promo Code: How to Sign Up for Final Four Bonus

Claiming this generous offer is incredibly straightforward, and the best part is that absolutely no promo code is necessary. Simply register for a new account. Once you sign up, here is exactly how your bonus applies: