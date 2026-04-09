FanDuel Promo Code: Claim New $250 Bonus for the Masters, NBA, MLB Games Thursday

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Gear up for a loaded Thursday with the Masters starting today, along with a bunch of MLB and NBA games to dive into when you redeem this FanDuel promo code offer.







All new users who set up a new account will receive a $250 bonus with a winning wager. Place your first wager on the app for $5, and you will receive $250 in bonus bets if that initial wager settles as a win.

FanDuel Promo Code for Masters, MLB, NBA Bonus

Before you lock in your picks for tonight’s slate—whether you are backing the Mets or looking at the Rockies and Padres matchup—it is critical to understand the mechanics of this welcome bonus. Review the core components of the current FanDuel promotion below:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5 Get $250 If Your Bet Wins! Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 9th, 2026

For new FanDuel customers hunting for market inefficiencies on tonight’s MLB slate, this welcome offer is the ultimate bankroll booster. By simply placing a $5 wager on matchups like the Diamondbacks at Mets or the Rockies at Padres, eligible first-time users can secure $250 in bonus bets if their ticket wins.

We put a lot of stock in flexibility, and the best part about this promo is that there is absolutely no odds limit for your first real-money wager. This unique setup means you can either back a heavy consensus moneyline favorite to safely chase the bonus, or identify a longshot value play to maximize your initial payout. As long as that first qualifying $5 bet clears, the $250 in bonus bets is yours to leverage on futures prices or daily action for the rest of the baseball season.

How to Use Your FanDuel MLB Bonus Tonight

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Arizona Diamondbacks @ New York Mets ARI +136 / NYM -162 ARI +1.5 (-156) / NYM -1.5 (+130) 7 (O -110 / U -110) Colorado Rockies @ San Diego Padres COL +160 / SDP -190 COL +1.5 (-128) / SDP -1.5 (+106) 8 (O -105 / U -115)

The biggest matchup of the night pits the New York Mets (7-4) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (5-6). New York hands the ball to probable pitcher Nolan McLean, while Arizona counters with Eduardo Rodriguez.

When we dig into the underlying value here, the Mets’ pitching staff presents a massive situational advantage. We’ve seen time and time again that run prevention drives long-term profitability. New York’s arms have been lights-out, boasting a 2.901 ERA, a 1.20 WHIP, and an impressive 8.866 K/9 rate across 111.2 innings. It does stand to reason that McLean is in a prime spot to neutralize an Arizona lineup struggling to find its rhythm, currently sitting with a .223 batting average, a .651 OPS, and just 35 extra-base hits.

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Offer

Claiming this market edge is straightforward, and no promo code is necessary. To capitalize on this promotion before the first pitch, follow these simple steps:

Sign Up: Register and create a new account with FanDuel. Deposit: Fund your account with an initial deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Bet: Wager a minimum of $5 on any market, like tonight’s Diamondbacks at Mets or Rockies at Padres matchups.

Remember, there is no odds limit for your initial real-money wager, giving you full control to either play it safe with a heavy favorite or hunt for a high-value underdog.

If your qualifying bet hits, you will be awarded $250 in bonus bets. All winning users receive their funds within 72 hours of the bet’s settlement—perfect ammunition to attack upcoming futures prices and consensus odds as the MLB season rolls on.