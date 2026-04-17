Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus in FanCash for NBA, MLB + NHL

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Gear up for a full weekend in sports by signing up with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer. Most new players can bet $20 to get $200 in FanCash. Click here to start signing up.







Take a look at the current state-by-state breakdown for these offers.

Bet $20, Get $200 in FanCash (AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV or WY)

(AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV or WY) $1,000 in Bet Matches (AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV or WY)

(AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV or WY) Bet and Get Up to $250 in FanCash (NY Only)

(NY Only) Five Days of 100% Profit Boosts (IL or NY)

Click here to sign up with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer and grab a welcome bonus on the NBA Play-In Tournament, NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, MLB or any other sport.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Delivers $200 in FanCash, Other Offers

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Required – Sign Up Through the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $20, Get $200 FanCash

$1,000 in Bet Matches

Bet and Get Up to $250 in FanCash (NY Only)

Five Days of 100% Profit Boosts (IL or NY) Terms and Conditions 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 17, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The main offer on the table is the $200 in FanCash. This is an opportunity for first-time players on Fanatics to turn a low-risk $20 wager into a big bonus.

We expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA Play-In Tournament games on Friday night, but there should be something for every sports fan. There are tons of MLB games throughout the weekend. Not to mention, the NBA Playoffs and NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs start on Saturday.

How to Get Started With Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

Creating a new account on Fanatics Sportsbook is a breeze. New players can sign up on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

Provide basic identifying information in the required fields (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit at least $10 in cash using online banking, PayPal, credit cards, debit cards, Apple Pay or any other accepted payment method.

Start locking in bets to win FanCash or other unique rewards on Fanatics Sportsbook.

NBA Play-In Tournament Betting Preview, Odds

The NBA Play-In Tournament wraps up on Friday night as the Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons await their opponents. The Charlotte Hornets are on the road, but bring all the momentum to the table against the Orlando Magic. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns are favored against the Golden State Warriors, but Stephen Curry can be the equalizer in any game.

Take a closer look at the current odds on these NBA Play-In Tournament matchups on Fanatics Sportsbook (odds are subject to change before tip-off):