Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Claim $200 in FanCash for Angels-Yankees, MLB, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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All new users can redeem this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer to receive a fantastic welcome bonus to use on any MLB game today, highlighted by the last day of a fun series between the Angels and the Yankees.





Those who sign up with this offer will be able to receive $200 in FanCash to use for the MLB today, or look ahead to the last day of the NBA play-in games tomorrow and the playoffs officially starting on Saturday.

There are a couple different offers available depending on the state you are located in, along with some secondary offers as well. This will be detailed below, but no matter what offer you choose or what state you are located in you will be able to get started off on the right foot thanks to the Fanatics Sportsbook welcome offer. Here are the different offers available:

Bet $20, Get $200 FanCash

$1,000 in Bet Matches

Bet and Get Up to $250 in FanCash (NY Only)

Five Days of 100% Profit Boosts (IL or NY)

So, sign up with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer and bet $20 to get $200 in FanCash.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code for $200 in FanCash for MLB Games

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Required – Sign Up Through the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $20, Get $200 FanCash

$1,000 in Bet Matches

Bet and Get Up to $250 in FanCash (NY Only)

Five Days of 100% Profit Boosts (IL or NY) Terms and Conditions 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 16, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

As mentioned earlier, there are a couple different offers available depending on your state. Here is a look at the full details:

Bet $20, Get $200 in FanCash (AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV or WY)

(AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV or WY) $1,000 in Bet Matches (AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV or WY)

(AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV or WY) Bet and Get Up to $250 in FanCash (NY Only)

(NY Only) Five Days of 100% Profit Boosts (IL or NY)

Once you are signed up, you will be able to use your welcome offer to dive into the MLB games today, or get a head start on the NBA postseason.

How to Sign Up With This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

Creating a new account on Fanatics Sportsbook is a breeze. In fact, there is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock these offers. Instead, follow these simple steps to get started:

Click here to begin the registration process. This will redirect you to a sign-up landing page.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Using any of the secure and convenient payment methods, make an initial cash deposit.

At this point, players are ready to lock in a first bet on the NBA Play-In Tournament or any other sport.