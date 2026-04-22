ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Now theScore Bet, Get $1,000 NBA Playoffs, NHL, MLB Bonus

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As the Suns prepare to face the Thunder for their NBA Postseason clash tonight at 09:30 PM EDT, sports fans have the perfect opportunity to uncover serious betting value. By utilizing the latest ESPN BET promo code WTOP—and remember, ESPN BET is now theScore Bet—new ESPN BET customers can unlock a generous $1,000 Bet Reset ahead of the next NBA games.







This welcome offer allows you to wager up to $1,000 on your first bet and receive 100% of your wager back in bonus bets if it loses. You can seamlessly apply this advantage to today’s matchup in Oklahoma City or any other NBA game scheduled for this week of the playoffs.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP for $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus

Before tip-off, let’s look at the welcome offer details. Keep in mind that ESPN BET is now theScore Bet, bringing an even sharper betting experience and expansive markets to the palm of your hand.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 22nd, 2026

For new ESPN BET customers in all legal online sports betting states, signing up brings an exciting opportunity to bet on the NBA Postseason. The details of the promo are straightforward: place a first cash wager on any available market or game, and get 100% of your stake back, up to $1,000, in bonus bets if your wager loses. No opt-in is required to capitalize on this value.

You do not need to risk the maximum $1,000 to participate. It does stand to reason that bettors should only wager what fits their bankroll strategy. If you want to maximize the full value of the bonus, it will require a $1,000 first wager, but you can also comfortably bet a smaller amount and still receive 100% of it back in bonus bets if your bet falls short. Should your first wager lose, the refund will be applied to your account within 72 hours of the bet settling as a loss. It will arrive as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager. Be sure to stay active during the playoffs, as these bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt.

Suns vs. Thunder Odds, Analysis via ESPN BET

If you are planning to utilize your welcome offer on today’s matchup, mapping out your potential return on investment is crucial. Since ESPN BET is now theScore Bet, we are looking at highly competitive numbers. Here are the current betting markets available:

Moneyline: Oklahoma City Thunder -2500 | Phoenix Suns +1100

Oklahoma City Thunder -2500 | Phoenix Suns +1100 Point Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -17.5 (-110) | Phoenix Suns +17.5 (-110)

Oklahoma City Thunder -17.5 (-110) | Phoenix Suns +17.5 (-110) Total (Over/Under): Over 215.5 (-115) | Under 215.5 (-105)

These odds are provided by theScore Bet and are accurate as of April 22, 2026.

If you place a $10 wager on the heavily favored Oklahoma City moneyline (-2500), a victory would yield just $0.40 in profit, resulting in a $10.40 total payout. Conversely, placing that same $10 on the underdog Phoenix moneyline (+1100) would return a substantial $110.00 profit for a $120.00 total payout if they pull off the upset. For spread bettors, a $10 wager on either side covering the 17.5-point margin at standard -110 odds would generate $9.09 in profit, returning a total of $19.09.

For bettors looking to maximize the $1,000 Bet Reset, the math scales up significantly. A $1,000 wager on the Thunder moneyline would net a modest $40.00 profit, pushing your total return to $1,040.00. A daring $1,000 stake on the Suns’ moneyline, however, offers a massive $11,000.00 profit and a $12,000.00 total payout. Sticking to the spread with a $1,000 bet at -110 odds on either the Thunder or Suns would net you $909.09 in profit for a total payout of $1,909.09 if your side covers.

How to Activate the ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP for theScore Bet Bonus

Ready to get in on the NBA Postseason action for the April 22 clash between the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder? Activating your welcome bonus is a quick and straightforward process. As you get set up, remember that ESPN BET is now theScore Bet, ensuring you are playing on a top-tier platform. Follow these simple steps to lock in your bonus ahead of tip-off: