ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Now theScore Bet, Claim $1,000 Bonus for NBA Playoffs

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The NBA playoffs continue with three games tonight, and you can secure a fantastic welcome offer by signing up with the ESPN BET promo code WTOP. One important note is that ESPN BET is now theScore Bet, but the welcome offer is as good as ever. All new users across all participating legal sports betting states have access to a $1,000 Bet Reset offer.







This promotion allows users to wager up to $1,000 on their first bet and receive 100% of their stake back in bonus bets if it loses, essentially giving you two chances to win big initially with your new account.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Overview for theScore Bet Bonus

Before tip-off tonight, we put a lot of stock in understanding exactly how to leverage these sign-up bonuses. Since theScore Bet is now ESPN BET, the promotional structure has been completely streamlined to offer maximum value to players in every participating state. Review the consensus offer details below:

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 24th, 2026

For new ESPN BET customers across all legal online sports betting states where the platform operates, the welcome offer is a unified $1,000 Bet Reset. Remember, theScore Bet is now ESPN BET, bringing this massive baseline offer to everyone across the map. No opt-in is required to unlock this promotion. Simply place your first cash wager on any available market—like an underdog moneyline or a player prop—and if your wager loses, you will get 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,000.

It does stand to reason that you don’t need to risk the full $1,000 to participate. You can bet any amount you are comfortable with and still receive a 100% match if it loses, though claiming the absolute maximum value of the promotion does require a $1,000 initial investment. If your first bet falls short, your refund is applied within 72 hours of the bet settling as a loss. The refund is smartly divided into five bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager, which must be utilized within seven days of being issued.

NBA Playoff Betting Preview Friday Night

We always recommend shopping for the best lines, but since theScore Bet is now ESPN BET, you are getting highly competitive consensus odds on a nightly basis. Here is a look at the spread and total for today’s 2025 NBA Postseason matchups:

Boston Celtics (-7.5) at Philadelphia 76ers (+7.5) | O/U: 215.5

| O/U: 215.5 Los Angeles Lakers (+9.5) at Houston Rockets (-9.5) | O/U: 205.5

| O/U: 205.5 San Antonio Spurs (-2.5) at Portland Trail Blazers (+2.5) | O/U: 220.5

Odds are provided by theScore Bet and are accurate as of April 24, 2026.

Let’s break down the math to see where the value lies. If you wager $10 on the heaviest moneyline favorite—the Rockets (-400)—you would win $2.50 in profit. Conversely, a $10 longshot bet on the heaviest underdog, the Lakers (+300), yields $30 in profit. A standard $10 spread bet at -110 odds returns $9.09. If you are maximizing your welcome bonus with a $1,000 wager, betting the Houston moneyline nets $250, while backing the Los Angeles moneyline profits a massive $3,000. A $1,000 spread bet at standard -110 odds pays out $909.09.

How to Sign Up With the ESPN Bet Promo Code WTOP for theScore Bet Offer

Getting started with your new account and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Before the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets tip off on April 24, follow these simple steps to ensure you are ready for the action. And, to reiterate one last time, theScore Bet is now ESPN BET, so you will be looking for the ESPN BET app in your respective app store.

First, you will need to download the ESPN BET app to your mobile device. From there, create and register a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Regardless of which state you are located in, you must enter the promo code WTOP during this registration process to ensure you lock in the bonus.

Once your account is set up, the final activation steps are a breeze. Simply make a deposit using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Then, place your first real cash wager on any market at ESPN BET. You can wager any amount up to $1,000, and if your initial bet on tonight’s NBA Postseason action falls short, you will be fully covered by the Bet Reset promotion. We’ve seen time and time again that starting off with a padded bankroll gives you the ultimate edge in the betting markets.