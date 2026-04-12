ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Now theScore Bet, Claim $1,000 Bonus for Masters, MLB, NBA Games Sunday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The Masters officially comes to an end today, and all new users can dive into any live Masters wagers after signing up with the ESPN BET promo code WTOP, which is now theScore Bet.







ESPN BET transitioned to theScore Bet back in December, but has continued to provide a fantastic welcome offer. Sign up to receive a $1,000 Bet Reset, allowing users in legal online sports betting states where theScore Bet operates to wager up to $1,000 on their first bet. If that ticket loses, you receive 100% of your wager back in bonus bets.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Sunday Masters Bonus

Before laying your action on the upcoming matchup between Houston and Seattle, it is essential to equip yourself with the best welcome offer available in the market. We put a lot of stock in smart bankroll management, and utilizing this massive $1,000 Bet Reset gives you a perfect safety net as you jump into the MLB slate. Also, it is never too early to look at the golf board—ESPN BET has live Masters odds available around the clock.

Check out the key details of this exclusive single-state-wide welcome offer below:

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP new ESPN BET User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset on theScore Bet App Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Confirmed April 12th by WTOP

The mechanics here present a clear-cut opportunity for new ESPN BET customers. Without any opt-in required, new users in all legal states where the platform operates can place a first cash wager on any available market. If that initial bet loses, you will receive 100% of your wager back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. It does stand to reason that you don’t have to risk the full maximum; while it requires a $1,000 first wager to extract the maximum potential value from the promo, users can choose to bet any smaller amount they are comfortable with and still receive 100% of it back if their prediction drops. It’s a great way to take a swing, especially since ESPN BET has live Masters odds if you want to diversify your betting portfolio.

If your qualifying wager settles as a loss, the bonus bets will hit your account within 72 hours. Rather than being awarded as a single, inflexible lump sum, the refund is conveniently distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your initial eligible wager. This structure is a huge plus, allowing bettors to spread their refunded bankroll across multiple future games, different sports, or shifting consensus odds. Keep in mind that these bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt, giving you plenty of time to find new value after the Astros and Mariners conclude their series.

Use the ESPN BET Bonus for Masters, Mariners-Astros Today

Moneyline: Seattle Mariners (-149) / Houston Astros (+130)

Seattle Mariners (-149) / Houston Astros (+130) Runline: Seattle Mariners -1.5 (+150) / Houston Astros +1.5 (-179)

Seattle Mariners -1.5 (+150) / Houston Astros +1.5 (-179) Total: Over 7.5 (-120) / Under 7.5 (+100)

Odds are provided by ESPN BET and are accurate as of April 12, 2026.

When evaluating which side presents the best betting value, a quick dive into the underlying statistics reveals a classic battle of opposing strengths. The Astros arrive with a distinctly superior offense, boasting a .281 team batting average and an .839 OPS compared to a struggling Mariners lineup that is hitting just .193 with a weak .625 OPS. However, Seattle holds a massive systemic advantage on the mound. The Mariners’ pitching staff has been dominant early on, posting a 3.141 ERA and a 1.0693 WHIP while limiting opponents to a .229 batting average. Houston’s arms, on the other hand, have severely labored to a 6.472 ERA and a 1.6778 WHIP.

How to Activate the ESPN BET Welcome Offer

Getting started and claiming your $1,000 Bet Reset ahead of the Houston vs. Seattle matchup is a highly efficient process. To ensure your first bet is properly covered, simply follow the steps below:

Download the App: Navigate to the iOS App Store or Google Play Store and download the ESPN BET app directly to your mobile device. Register an Account: Open the app to create and register an account. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity and ensure secure betting. Use the Promo Code: During registration, you must use the promo code WTOP. Entering the promo code WTOP is explicitly required to ensure your new account is properly linked to the $1,000 Bet Reset promotion. Place Your First Wager: After completing the above steps—downloading the app, registering your account, and entering the promo code WTOP—you will simply place your first real cash wager, up to $1,000, on any available market.

Whether you decide to place your initial wager on Cody Bolton and the Astros, Logan Gilbert and the Mariners, or you pivot your strategy entirely because ESPN BET has live Masters odds catching your eye, your first cash wager will activate the promotion.