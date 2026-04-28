ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Now Gives $1,000 theScore Bet Rebrand Bonus

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Sign up with ESPN BET promo code WTOP to secure a massive bonus on theScore Bet during the NBA playoffs tonight and the rest of the week. The primary welcome offer is a $1,000 bet reset. ESPN BET recently rebranded to theScore Bet, but players can still raise the stakes on the NBA with this offer.







Although this offer applies to a wide range of sports like the NHL and MLB, among others, we expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA playoffs. Set up a new account with theScore Bet and go big on any matchup with this $1,000 first bet reset.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP for NBA Playoffs Bonus via theScore Bet

Before the Hawks and Knicks tip off for this pivotal 2025 NBA Postseason clash, eligible sports bettors can claim their sign-up bonus. Since ESPN BET transitioned from theScore Bet, the platform has streamlined its welcome package to a single, high-value offer for all valid states.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 28th, 2026

For new ESPN BET customers located in legal online sports betting states, the welcome bonus features a massive $1,000 Bet Reset with no opt-in required. You can place your first cash wager on tonight’s slate or any other market. If you are taking a swing on a heavy underdog or a big longshot and that initial wager loses, the sportsbook will refund 100% of your stake, up to $1,000, in bonus bets.

You do not need to wager the full $1,000 to participate; you can bet a smaller amount and still receive a full 100% match in bonus bets if the wager is unsuccessful. The refund is credited within 72 hours after the bet settles as a loss and is distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager. Just remember to apply them to your bet slip quickly, as these bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt.

NBA Playoff Preview for Tonight

With the platform’s fresh look after ESPN BET transitioned from theScore Bet, finding value on the board is easier than ever. Here is a look at today’s consensus odds:

Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks: Knicks -6.5 / Hawks +6.5 | Total: O/U 213.5

Knicks -6.5 / Hawks +6.5 | Total: O/U 213.5 Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics: Celtics -11.5 / 76ers +11.5 | Total: O/U 214.5

Celtics -11.5 / 76ers +11.5 | Total: O/U 214.5 Portland Trail Blazers @ San Antonio Spurs: Spurs -12.5 / Trail Blazers +12.5 | Total: O/U 215.5

Odds provided by theScore Bet and are accurate as of April 28, 2026.

When deciding how to use your bonus, we put a lot of stock in key statistical mismatches. In the marquee Knicks-Hawks matchup, New York holds a 6.0 Net Rate and grabs 53.2% of available rebounds (Total REB%), vastly outperforming Atlanta despite the 2-2 series.

The advanced stats point to a similar advantage in Boston, where the Celtics boast a dominant 14.0 Net Rate and a 55.9% rebound rate. These numbers make the home favorites much safer analytical plays against opponents like Philadelphia, who have struggled mightily against Boston.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up for theScore Bet Bonus

With the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks getting ready to tip off tonight at 8:00 PM EDT, getting started with your new sportsbook account is a quick and straightforward process. As part of the recent move where ESPN BET transitioned from theScore Bet, the initial setup remains exactly the same for all new users seeking that $1,000 Bet Reset.

Follow these simple steps to claim your sign-up bonus before the action begins:

Download the App: Navigate to the App Store or Google Play Store on your mobile device and download the ESPN BET app. Register Your Account: Open the app and follow the prompts to create and register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP to properly link your account to this exclusive offer.

Once your account is successfully created and the promo code is applied, simply browse the NBA Postseason odds. From there, place your first real cash wager—up to $1,000—on any market. If this first wager happens to lose, your $1,000 Bet Reset will automatically trigger, getting you right back in the game. It is never too early to look at the board and start mapping out your bets!