ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 theScore Bet NBA, MLB Reset Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you use the ESPN BET promo code WTOP, you will be able to unlock a $1,000 bet reset offer with the app that was rebranded to theScore Bet. Wager up to $1,000 on the NBA Play-In Tournament or tonight’s MLB slate and get your stake refunded if your bet loses. Click here to sign up.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: $1,000 theScore Bet Rebrand Offer

Below is a breakdown of the welcome bonus available to new users

ESPN BET Promo Code (Now theScore Bet) WTOP new theScore Bet User Offer (All Other States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified April 17th Promo Confirmed By WTOP

For new theScore Bet customers in all participating states, the welcome offer operates as a statistical safety net with no opt-in required. You can place a first cash wager of any amount, and if that ticket loses, you will receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. You are not required to risk the full $1,000 to participate; you can wager a smaller increment and still receive an exact refund if the bet falls short. A losing ticket triggers a refund split into five bonus bets, each equating to 20% of your initial eligible wager. These bonus bets are credited within 72 hours of the loss and carry a strict seven-day expiration window.

Use ESPN BET NBA Play-In Promo Code With theScore Bet

Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic: Hornets -3.5 / Magic +3.5 | Total: O/U 218.5

Hornets -3.5 / Magic +3.5 | Total: O/U 218.5 Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns: Warriors +3.5 / Suns -3.5 | Total: O/U 219.5

When isolating predictive metrics to maximize your promotional wagers, the data highlights specific edges. In the Hornets-Magic clash, Charlotte boasts a noticeably superior Net Rate (4.9 compared to Orlando’s 0.6). Meanwhile, the Warriors are underdogs against the Suns. Golden State holds a positive -0.5 Net Rate, falling short of Phoenix’s 1.4 Net Rate. These underlying numbers indicate Phoenix holds a statistical advantage as the home favorite.

Tonight’s MLB Slate

While the NBA Play-In Tournament commands significant attention, baseball bettors can also apply their promotional offers to a robust Major League Baseball slate tonight. Key matchups present additional markets to target:

Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Detroit Tigers vs. Boston Red Sox

Analyzing starting pitching matchups, ballpark factors and more in these MLB contests can uncover additional value for your initial wagers.

Activate ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP With theScore Bet

Securing your bonus is a streamlined process. First, download the theScore Bet app to your mobile device. Next, click here to create and verify your account by providing standard identity information. Crucially, enter the promo code WTOP during this registration phase to properly link your account to the welcome offer.

The final activation steps are below: Following the app download, account verification, and application of the WTOP promo code, you simply need to place your first cash wager on any market at theScore Bet. Bettors can wager any amount up to $1,000 with the mathematical assurance that if the ticket loses, the promotional mechanism will automatically trigger, refunding the exact stake via bonus bets.