ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus for Wolves-Nuggets, NBA Playoffs

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The NBA Postseason continues to heat up this Monday night as the Timberwolves take on the Nuggets, and new customers can elevate the action using the latest ESPN BET promo code WTOP. It goes without saying that finding value in the playoffs is crucial, and since ESPN BET is now theScore Bet, bettors have a fantastic opportunity to leverage a lucrative $1,000 Bet Reset.







This welcome offer allows you to wager up to $1,000 on your first bet and receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets if it loses. This promotion applies to users in all legal online sports betting states where the platform operates.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP for $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus

As you gear up for the 10:30 PM ET tip-off between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves this April 20, taking advantage of the latest sign-up bonus is a smart play. We put a lot of stock in securing the best possible line, and this promotion provides excellent value for new bettors looking to get in on the action.

Here is a quick breakdown of the offer details:

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 20th, 2026

For new ESPN BET customers looking to capitalize on this Monday slate, the sportsbook provides a generous $1,000 Bet Reset. It does stand to reason that knowing ESPN BET is now theScore Bet gives us even more confidence in the platform’s robust market offerings. No opt-in is required for this offer. Simply place your first cash wager on any available market—like tonight’s Nuggets vs. Timberwolves showdown—and if your bet loses, you will receive 100% of your stake back, up to $1,000, in bonus bets.

You do not need to risk the full $1,000 to participate; you can wager any smaller amount you wish and still receive a complete 100% refund in bonus bets if that initial wager is unsuccessful. If your first bet does lose, the refund will be applied to your account within 72 hours after the wager settles as a loss. It will be issued as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager. Keep in mind, these bonus bets must be utilized within seven days of receipt.

Use the ESPN BET NBA Promo Today

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: CLE -8.5 / TOR +8.5 | Total: O/U 222.5

CLE -8.5 / TOR +8.5 | Total: O/U 222.5 Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets: DEN -6.5 / MIN +6.5 | Total: O/U 231.5

Odds are provided by ESPN BET and are accurate as of April 20, 2026. Remember, ESPN BET is now theScore Bet.

Let’s break down the payouts. A $10 wager on today’s heaviest moneyline favorite, the Cavaliers (-357), would net $2.80 in profit. That same $10 staked on the heaviest underdog, the Raptors (+280), yields $28.00. Meanwhile, a standard $10 point spread bet at -110 odds returns $9.09. If you choose to maximize the $1,000 Bet Reset offer, a successful $1,000 wager on Cleveland nets $280.11, a Toronto longshot upset wins $2,800.00, and a standard -110 spread bet pays out $909.09.

How to Sign Up With the ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP for theScore Bet Bonus

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Whether you are backing the Denver Nuggets or placing a wager on the Minnesota Timberwolves before the 10:30 PM ET tip-off, follow these simple steps to activate your offer:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the ESPN BET app. Register Your Account: Open the app and create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, you must enter the promo code WTOP. This code is required to claim the $1,000 Bet Reset.

Once your account is successfully created and the promo code WTOP has been applied, simply make a deposit using one of the platform’s secure banking methods. From there, place your first real cash wager—up to $1,000—on any market available at ESPN BET. If your initial bet comes up short, the sportsbook will refund 100% of your stake in the form of bonus bets. Because ESPN BET is now theScore Bet, new users can navigate these betting markets with absolute confidence and uncover true value on the board.