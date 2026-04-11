ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus for the Masters, MLB Today

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Get excited for the MLB and Masters action tonight by redeeming the ESPN BET promo code WTOP, which is now theScore Bet.







As mentioned above, ESPN BET is now theScore Bet, and this promotion features a massive $1,000 Bet Reset, allowing users in legal online sports betting states where theScore Bet operates to wager up to $1,000 on their first bet. If that ticket loses, you receive 100% of your wager back in bonus bets.

TheScore Bet has you covered with a ton of Masters markets, giving you plenty of options as you look to dive into the tournament for the rest of the weekend.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP for $1,000 Masters Bonus

Before we dig into the markets across the MLB and Masters today, you need to know how to maximize your bankroll. Remember, ESPN BET is now theScore Bet, so all the action lives under one roof—including a full slate of Masters markets for golf bettors looking to capitalize on the tournament. Whether you are backing the Philadelphia Phillies (6-6) as favorites or riding with the Arizona Diamondbacks (7-6) on the road, the right sign-up offer provides incredible value. With first pitch scheduled for 1:05 PM ET, it does stand to reason that you should lock in your welcome bonus before Walker and Pfaadt take the mound.

Here is a quick overview of everything you need to know about the current welcome offer:

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP new ESPN BET User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset on theScore Bet App Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Confirmed April 11th by WTOP

Understanding the $1,000 Bet Reset

New theScore Bet customers (ESPN BET is now theScore Bet) located in all legal online sports betting states where the sportsbook operates can secure this generous $1,000 Bet Reset, and no opt-in is required. Simply place your first cash wager on any available market—whether you are eyeing an outright moneyline pick, a runline bet for today’s Phillies-Diamondbacks clash, or one of theScore Bet’s many Masters markets, including outright winner, top-5 finishes, and head-to-head matchups. If your opening wager loses, you get 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. You do not need to risk the full $1,000 to find value; whether you bet $50 or max out the offer to hunt for a longshot, you receive the exact value of your losing bet back in bonuses.

If your first wager does settle as a loss, the refund process gives you maximum flexibility to jump back into the futures prices, daily markets, or theScore Bet’s Masters markets. The bonus is distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your initial eligible wager. These will hit your account within 72 hours after the losing wager settles. Just remember to lock in your next picks quickly, as we put a lot of stock in timing—all bonus bets expire within seven days of receipt.

Use the ESPN BET for MLB, Masters Action Today

ESPN BET is now theScore Bet, so you will find all of the following odds—plus a full suite of Masters markets for golf fans—right on the theScore Bet app.

Here is a look at the lines for a fun MLB game today between the Diamondbacks and Phillies.

Moneyline: Philadelphia Phillies -135 / Arizona Diamondbacks +115

Philadelphia Phillies -135 / Arizona Diamondbacks +115 Runline: Phillies -1.5 (+150) / Diamondbacks +1.5 (-179)

Phillies -1.5 (+150) / Diamondbacks +1.5 (-179) Total: 8.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

Odds are provided by theScore Bet and are accurate as of April 11, 2026.

How to Redeem the ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP, Now theScore Bet

ESPN BET is now theScore Bet, so when you download the app and sign up, you will have instant access to MLB betting, Masters markets, and much more. Getting ready for the 1:05 PM ET first pitch between the Phillies and Diamondbacks? Claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to get started: