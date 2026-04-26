ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus for Sixers-Celtics, Rockets-Lakers

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The weekend ends with four huge NBA playoff games to dive into, and you can get in on the action with a bonus in hand by signing up with the ESPN BET promo code WTOP. ESPN BET has transitioned to now become theScore Bet, but the welcome offer is as good as ever. All new users across all participating legal sports betting states have access to a $1,000 Bet Reset offer.







This promotion allows users to wager up to $1,000 on their first bet and receive 100% of their stake back in bonus bets if it loses, essentially giving you two chances to win big initially with your new account.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Overview for theScore Bet $1,000 Bet Reset

Before the Cavaliers and Raptors tip off at 1:00 PM EDT, make sure you are equipped with the right sign-up bonus to beat the closing line. Remember, ESPN BET is now theScore Bet, but the offer and everything is still the same. Review the essential details of this welcome offer below to maximize your early wagers.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 26th, 2026

For new theScore Bet customers in all legal online sports betting states where the platform operates, this $1,000 Bet Reset is a major bankroll asset. No opt-in is required to participate in this promotion. Simply place your first cash wager on any available market—perhaps eyeing some favorable futures prices or a tight spread—and if your wager loses, you will get 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. It does stand to reason that you do not need to wager the full $1,000 to utilize this offer; bet whatever amount fits your strategy, and you will receive a full refund in bonus bets if it falls short. Should your first bet lose, the refund will be applied to your account within 72 hours of the settlement. This refund is distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible first wager. Be mindful of your calendar, as we put a lot of stock in timing—all bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt before they expire.

NBA Playoffs Betting Preview via ESPN BET

Cleveland Cavaliers (-3.5) at Toronto Raptors (+3.5) | Total: O/U 220.5

San Antonio Spurs (-5.5) at Portland Trail Blazers (+5.5) | Total: O/U 218.5

Boston Celtics (-7.5) at Philadelphia 76ers (+7.5) | Total: O/U 213.5

Los Angeles Lakers (+5.5) at Houston Rockets (-5.5) | Total: O/U 207.5

Odds provided by the platform and are accurate as of April 26, 2026. As a quick reminder when locking in your tickets, ESPN BET is now theScore Bet, but the offer and everything is still the same.

It goes without saying that understanding your potential payouts is betting 101. If you apply your promotional wagers today, a $10 bet on the heaviest moneyline favorite, the Boston Celtics (-294), yields $3.40 in profit, while a $1,000 bet would win $340.14. Conversely, if you are looking to fade the public and back the slate’s heaviest underdog, the Philadelphia 76ers (+240), that ticket returns $24 on a $10 bet or a massive $2,400 if you risk $1,000. For a standard spread bet sitting at consensus odds of -110, a $10 ticket wins $9.09, and a $1,000 stake nets $909.09.

How to Redeem the ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP for theScore Bet Bonus

Getting started and securing your welcome bonus ahead of today’s matchups is a highly straightforward process. To ensure you successfully claim your offer, follow these simple steps, and please note once more that ESPN BET is now theScore Bet, but the offer and everything is still the same.

First, you will need to download the app to your preferred mobile device. Open the platform to create and register a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. During this registration phase, it is absolutely vital that you enter the promo code WTOP.

Following your app download, account registration, and the successful entry of promo code WTOP, unlocking your $1,000 Bet Reset is completely seamless. Simply make a deposit using one of the platform’s secure payment methods and place your first real cash wager. You can risk up to $1,000 on any market available. If that initial bet happens to lose, your account will be fully refunded with bonus bets equal to your qualifying stake, giving you the ultimate second chance to find a winning angle.