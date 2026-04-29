ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus for Rockets-Lakers, NBA Playoffs

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Gear up for a fun Wednesday with three NBA playoff games to dive into after unlocking the ESPN BET promo code WTOP. ESPN BET has transitioned to now become theScore Bet in December, which allows all new users to dive in and claim one of the best new user offers on the market.







This promotion allows users to wager up to $1,000 on their first bet and receive 100% of their stake back in bonus bets if it loses, essentially giving you two chances to win big initially with your new account.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Overview for $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus

Before the Rockets and Lakers clash tonight, we put a lot of stock into ensuring you maximize your sign-up bonus. Since ESPN BET transitioned to theScore Bet in December, bettors across all valid states have access to a single, unified premium welcome offer. Here is everything you need to know about the current ESPN BET promo code:

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP New Customer Offer (All Valid States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 29th, 2026

For new customers residing in any legal state where the sportsbook operates, the welcome offer provides a massive $1,000 Bet Reset. With no opt-in required, you can place your first cash wager on any available market—whether you are backing the Lakers on the spread or finding a longshot player prop. If your initial wager loses, the sportsbook will refund 100% of your stake, up to $1,000, in bonus bets. You don’t have to risk the full $1,000 to participate; any smaller amount you choose to bet will also be fully matched in bonus bets if it results in a loss.

The refund is paid out as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager. These bonus bets will hit your account within 72 hours of your first bet settling as a loss and must be utilized within seven days before expiring. Finding value is what we do, and having a reset in your back pocket provides a significant edge.

Use the ESPN BET NBA Bonus Today

We’ve seen time and time again how crucial it is to interpret the odds to find an analytical edge, especially since ESPN BET transitioned to theScore Bet in December. Here is the breakdown for today’s slate:

Houston Rockets (+3.5) at Los Angeles Lakers (-3.5) | Total: O/U 208.5

| Total: O/U 208.5 Orlando Magic (+9.5) at Detroit Pistons (-9.5) | Total: O/U 211.5

| Total: O/U 211.5 Toronto Raptors (+9.5) at Cleveland Cavaliers (-9.5) | Total: O/U 215.5

Understanding your potential payouts is non-negotiable before placing that first wager. A $10 bet on today’s heaviest moneyline favorite, the Cleveland Cavaliers (-417), would win you $2.40. Conversely, a $10 flier on the biggest longshot underdog, the Toronto Raptors (+320), yields a $32.00 profit. A typical $10 spread bet at -110 consensus odds returns $9.09. If you maximize the welcome offer with a $1,000 bet, backing Cleveland nets $239.81 in profit, while a $1,000 wager on Toronto pays out a massive $3,200. A standard $1,000 spread wager at -110 odds would win you $909.09.

How to Activate the ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP for theScore Bet Bonus

Ready to get started ahead of tonight’s 10:00 PM ET tip-off? Claiming your welcome offer for the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets matchup is a quick and straightforward process. Just remember that ESPN BET transitioned to theScore Bet in December, so you will utilize the updated app environment once you get started. Follow these simple steps to activate your bonus:

Download the App: Navigate to the App Store or Google Play Store and download the sportsbook app to your mobile device. Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and location. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, you must enter the ESPN BET promo code WTOP to ensure your bonus is tracked.

Following the download, account registration, and entry of the promo code WTOP, activating your offer is as simple as placing your first real cash wager. You can risk up to $1,000 on any market—whether you are predicting the winner of tonight’s Lakers-Rockets clash or building a data-backed player prop parlay. If your first bet settles as a loss, the $1,000 Bet Reset will automatically trigger to refund your wager in bonus bets, letting you immediately get back into the action.