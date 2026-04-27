ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus for NBA, NHL + MLB Games

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Start off your week with a fantastic welcome offer in hand for all NBA playoff games by signing up with the ESPN BET promo code WTOP. ESPN BET has transitioned to now become theScore Bet in December, which allows all new users to dive in and claim one of the best new user offers on the market.







This promotion allows users to wager up to $1,000 on their first bet and receive 100% of their stake back in bonus bets if it loses, essentially giving you two chances to win big initially with your new account.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP for $1,000 Bet Reset via theScore Bet

Before the Phoenix Suns host the Oklahoma City Thunder, here is a quick overview of the current welcome offer available for this 2025 NBA Postseason clash. Keep in mind that ESPN BET transitioned to theScore Bet, meaning you get a reliable betting infrastructure coupled with a premier bonus:

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 27th, 2026

For new ESPN BET customers located in all participating legal online sports betting states, you are eligible for the $1,000 Bet Reset. Since ESPN BET transitioned to theScore Bet, they’ve streamlined this promotion so there is only one universal, high-value offer across the board. With no opt-in required, it does stand to reason that you should jump on this: simply place a first cash wager on any available market or game and receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets—up to $1,000—if your wager loses.

You do not need to risk the full $1,000 to participate. You can bet whatever amount you wish up to the limit and still receive a 100% match in bonus bets if the wager is unsuccessful. If your first bet settles as a loss, the funds will be applied to your account within 72 hours. This refund is delivered as five individual bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible initial wager, and must be used within seven days of receipt.

Use ESPN BET NBA Bonus Today

Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns: OKC -10.5 / PHX +10.5 | Total: 213.5

OKC -10.5 / PHX +10.5 | Total: 213.5 Detroit Pistons at Orlando Magic: DET -3.5 / ORL +3.5 | Total: 212.5

DET -3.5 / ORL +3.5 | Total: 212.5 Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets: MIN +11.5 / DEN -11.5 | Total: 221.5

Odds are accurate as of April 27, 2026. Now that ESPN BET transitioned to theScore Bet, analyzing these lines for market inefficiencies is a seamless process.

Understanding potential payouts is essential when deciding how to use your welcome bonus. While we often look at futures prices to gauge long-term team trajectory, tonight’s immediate focus is capitalizing on single-game odds. If you place a $10 wager on the heaviest moneyline favorite—the Thunder at -556—you would profit $1.80. Conversely, a $10 longshot bet on the biggest moneyline underdog—the Suns at +380—would yield $38 in profit. For a standard spread bet with -110 consensus odds, a $10 wager nets $9.09. If you decide to maximize the promotion and wager $1,000, those profits scale up significantly: you would win $179.86 on the Thunder, $3,800 on the Suns, and $909.09 on a standard -110 spread bet.

How to Activate the ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP for theScore Bet Welcome Offer

Whether you are backing the Phoenix Suns as a home underdog or riding with the heavily favored Oklahoma City Thunder, claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. As a reminder, because ESPN BET transitioned to theScore Bet, the app interface is fully optimized for a smooth, user-friendly betting experience. Follow the steps below to activate your offer before tonight’s 08:30 PM ET tip-off:

Download the App: Navigate to the App Store or Google Play Store and download the ESPN BET app to your mobile device. Register Your Account: Create and register your new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, physical address, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP. You must enter this exact code to claim the welcome offer. Fund and Activate Your Offer: Following your download, registration, and entering the promo code WTOP, simply make a deposit using one of the platform’s secure banking methods. Then, place your first real cash wager on any market at ESPN BET. You can wager up to $1,000 on this initial bet to trigger the Bet Reset.

With your account set up and your promo code activated, you are ready to lock in your picks and exploit market inefficiencies for tonight’s 2025 postseason action.