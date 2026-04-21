ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus for 76ers-Celtics, NBA, NHL Playoffs

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The NBA Postseason rolls on with three awesome games tonight, one of which being an Eastern Conference clash between the 76ers and the Celtics. By utilizing the ESPN BET promo code WTOP, eligible for new theScore Bet customers—and it is important to note right off the bat that ESPN BET is now theScore Bet—can activate a highly lucrative $1,000 Bet Reset.







This structure allows you to wager up to $1,000 on your first bet and receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets if it happens to lose. Whether you want to back the Celtics on their home floor tonight or hunt for a longshot in any other NBA game this week during this thrilling round of the playoffs, this promotion provides the ultimate analytical edge to get in on the action.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP for $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus

Before tip-off tonight at 07:00 PM ET, eligible sports bettors can claim a premium welcome bonus for this NBA Postseason clash. Remember, ESPN BET is now theScore Bet, meaning the platform you trust is bringing even more value to the table. Getting started is simple, and the consensus odds on the board offer plenty of avenues to exploit this structure.

Review the details of the available welcome offer below before locking in your predictions for this highly anticipated matchup:

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 21st, 2026

For new theScore Bet customers in all legal sports betting states (and again, keep in mind that ESPN BET is now theScore Bet), the sportsbook delivers a generous $1,000 Bet Reset. With no opt-in required, you can place your first cash wager on any Celtics vs. 76ers market—or any other available game—and get 100% of your wager back in bonus bets, up to $1,000, if your bet loses. It goes without saying, but you do not need to risk the full $1,000 to extract value here. While maximizing the offer requires a $1,000 first wager, you can bet whatever amount fits your bankroll and still receive a 100% refund in bonus bets if the ticket falls short.

Should your first wager settle as a loss, the refund hits your account within 72 hours, divided into five bonus bets that are each valued at 20% of your eligible wager. We put a lot of stock in smart bankroll management, so remember that these bonus bets must be utilized within 7 days of receipt before they expire.

Use the ESPN BET Bonus on 76ers vs. Celtics

Before placing your first wager to activate the welcome offer, let’s look at the current betting lines for this Eastern Conference showdown. Because ESPN BET is now theScore Bet, you will find highly competitive numbers across the board:

Moneyline: Boston Celtics (-1429) | Philadelphia 76ers (+750)

Boston Celtics (-1429) | Philadelphia 76ers (+750) Spread: Boston Celtics -14.5 (-105) | Philadelphia 76ers +14.5 (-115)

Boston Celtics -14.5 (-105) | Philadelphia 76ers +14.5 (-115) Total: Over 216.5 (-105) | Under 216.5 (-115)

Odds provided by the theScore Bet and are accurate as of April 21, 2026.

If Player props are more your speed, here are some of the top options for tonight.

Player Prop Market Line Jayson Tatum Total Points 23.5 Jayson Tatum Total Rebounds 9.5 Jaylen Brown Total Points 25.5 Jaylen Brown Total 3-Point FGs 1.5 Tyrese Maxey Total Points 26.5 Tyrese Maxey Total Assists 5.5 Paul George Total Points 18.5 Derrick White Total Assists 4.5

How to Activate the ESPN BET Promo WTOP for theScore Bet Bonus

With tip-off scheduled for 07:00 PM ET, setting up your new account and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Just remember that ESPN BET is now theScore Bet as you navigate the app store and get your account funded.

Follow these universal steps to get started in any valid legal state: