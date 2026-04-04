ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 theScore Bet App Final Four Bonus

Start up a new account using the ESPN BET promo code WTOP and get a no-brainer welcome offer in time for tonight’s Final Four games on the recently-rebranded theScore Bet app. Wager up to $1,000 on any market knowing your stake will be refunded in bonuses if your bet loses. Click here to sign up.
ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Is for theScore Bet
Gear up for tonight’s college basketball matchups by securing your welcome offer. Review the essential details of the promotion below before placing your wagers on the hardwood:
|ESPN BET Promo Code
|WTOP
|new ESPN BET User Offer
|$1,000 Bet Reset on theScore Bet App
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Promo Confirmed
|April 4 by WTOP
How the $1,000 Bet Reset Works
For new theScore Bet customers located in participating legal sports betting states, a massive first-bet safety net is available to help mitigate early variance. With no opt-in required, you can place your first cash wager on any available game or market. If that bet loses, you will receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. You do not need to risk the full $1,000 to participate; you can wager any smaller amount that fits your bankroll strategy and still receive your full stake back in bonus bets in the event of a loss.
If your qualifying wager falls short on the hardwood, your refund will be applied to your account within 72 hours of settlement as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your initial eligible wager. These bonus bets must be utilized within seven days of being credited to your account to maximize their value.
Use the ESPN BET Promo Code on theScore Bet App
- Illinois Fighting Illini (-1.5) at UConn Huskies | Total: 139.5
- Michigan Wolverines (-1.5) at Arizona Wildcats | Total: 157.5
In today’s marquee matchup, the Michigan Wolverines (No. 1 RPI) take on the Arizona Wildcats (No. 2 RPI). Michigan arrives with a 35-3 record, but Arizona answers with a phenomenal 36-2 overall record. Meanwhile, the Illinois Fighting Illini (No. 8 RPI) take on the UConn Huskies (No. 4 RPI). Illinois sits at 28-8 on the season, while UConn boasts an elite 33-5 record. The Huskies hold a mathematically superior .8596 adjusted winning percentage compared to the Illini’s .7529 clip.
Redeeming the Offer
Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of today’s Final Four games is a simple process. Follow these calculated steps to secure your first-bet reset:
- Download the App: Navigate to the App Store or Google Play Store and download the theScore Bet app to your mobile device.
- Register an Account: Click here to create and register a new account. You must provide standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth) to verify your identity.
- Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP. This is required to lock in your welcome bonus.
- Place Your Wager: Fund your account using a secure banking method and place your first real cash wager on any market at theScore Bet. You can wager up to $1,000, and if your initial bet happens to lose, the Bet Reset will refund your entire stake in bonus bets.