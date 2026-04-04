ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 theScore Bet App Final Four Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up a new account using the ESPN BET promo code WTOP and get a no-brainer welcome offer in time for tonight’s Final Four games on the recently-rebranded theScore Bet app. Wager up to $1,000 on any market knowing your stake will be refunded in bonuses if your bet loses. Click here to sign up.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Is for theScore Bet

Gear up for tonight’s college basketball matchups by securing your welcome offer. Review the essential details of the promotion below before placing your wagers on the hardwood:

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP new ESPN BET User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset on theScore Bet App Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Confirmed April 4 by WTOP

How the $1,000 Bet Reset Works

For new theScore Bet customers located in participating legal sports betting states, a massive first-bet safety net is available to help mitigate early variance. With no opt-in required, you can place your first cash wager on any available game or market. If that bet loses, you will receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. You do not need to risk the full $1,000 to participate; you can wager any smaller amount that fits your bankroll strategy and still receive your full stake back in bonus bets in the event of a loss.

If your qualifying wager falls short on the hardwood, your refund will be applied to your account within 72 hours of settlement as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your initial eligible wager. These bonus bets must be utilized within seven days of being credited to your account to maximize their value.

Use the ESPN BET Promo Code on theScore Bet App

Illinois Fighting Illini (-1.5) at UConn Huskies | Total: 139.5

Michigan Wolverines (-1.5) at Arizona Wildcats | Total: 157.5

In today’s marquee matchup, the Michigan Wolverines (No. 1 RPI) take on the Arizona Wildcats (No. 2 RPI). Michigan arrives with a 35-3 record, but Arizona answers with a phenomenal 36-2 overall record. Meanwhile, the Illinois Fighting Illini (No. 8 RPI) take on the UConn Huskies (No. 4 RPI). Illinois sits at 28-8 on the season, while UConn boasts an elite 33-5 record. The Huskies hold a mathematically superior .8596 adjusted winning percentage compared to the Illini’s .7529 clip.

Redeeming the Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of today’s Final Four games is a simple process. Follow these calculated steps to secure your first-bet reset: