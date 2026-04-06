ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 theScore Bet App Bonus for Michigan vs. UConn Tonight

As the highly anticipated National Championship showdown between the Michigan Wolverines and the UConn Huskies approaches, there has never been a better time to unlock the ESPN Bet promo code WTOP. With the recent transition where ESPN BET is now theScore Bet, new customers can take advantage of a massive welcome offer ahead of this game tonight.
By signing up today, eligible users can secure a $1,000 Bet Reset. This allows you to wager up to $1,000 on your first bet and receive 100% of your wager back in bonus bets if it loses. This specific offer is available to users in all valid legal online sports betting states where the platform operates.
ESPN Bet Promo Code WTOP for Michigan vs. UConn Bonus
Before you lock in your picks for this matchup, take a moment to review the welcome offer details. Using the promo code WTOP guarantees your new account is properly enrolled to help build your bankroll ahead of tip-off.
|ESPN BET Promo Code
|WTOP
|new ESPN BET User Offer
|$1,000 Bet Reset on theScore Bet App
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Promo Confirmed
|April 6th by WTOP
Be sure to confirm your participating state’s specific terms and conditions before placing your first college basketball wager.
ESPN BET, Now theScore Bet Welcome Offer Overview
For new theScore Bet customers in all legal online sports betting states where the platform operates, the welcome offer functions as a first-bet safety net with no opt-in required. Because ESPN BET is now theScore Bet, the platform has streamlined its welcome bonus: you can place your first cash wager on any available market—such as picking a side in the Michigan-UConn matchup—and get 100% of your wager back in bonus bets, up to $1,000, if your wager loses.
You do not need to risk the full $1,000 to qualify. If you want to receive the full maximum value of the bonus, it will require a $1,000 first wager. However, you can also bet whatever amount you are comfortable with (less than $1,000) and still receive a 100% refund in bonus bets if it comes up short. If your first bet is a loss, the refund will be applied to your account within 72 hours after the wager settles. This is distributed as five separate bonus bets that are each valued at 20% of your eligible first wager. These bonus bets must be used within 7 days of receipt before they expire.
Michigan vs. UConn Betting Preview
- Moneyline: Michigan Wolverines -303 | UConn Huskies +250
- Spread: Michigan -6.5 (-120) | UConn +6.5 (+100)
- Total (Over/Under): Over 144.5 (-105) | Under 144.5 (-115)
Odds are provided by theScore Bet and are accurate as of April 6, 2026.
When breaking down the key statistical categories to see which side is the better bet, this game profiles as a classic battle of unstoppable offense against immovable defense. The Michigan Wolverines are an absolute juggernaut on the scoreboard right now, putting up a staggering 94.4 points per game with a dominant +21.6 average point differential across their postseason run.
However, the UConn Huskies excel at locking opponents down. The Huskies are surrendering just 65.0 points against per game in the t ournament, significantly fewer than Michigan’s 72.8 points allowed. While UConn’s 73.2 points per game on offense can’t match Michigan’s explosive pace, their ability to grind out defensive stops makes taking the Huskies and the points an intriguing option against the spread.
ESPN Bet Promo Code WTOP, Now theScore Bet: How to Sign Up
Getting started and claiming your bonus is a simple process. Follow these straightforward steps to activate your offer:
- Download and Register: Start by downloading theScore Bet app to your mobile device. Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information.
- Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP. You will need to enter this code to ensure your welcome offer is properly claimed.
- Place Your First Wager: Following your app download, account registration, and entering the promo code WTOP, you simply need to place your first real cash wager up to $1,000 on any market available at theScore Bet.