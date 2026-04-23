ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for theScore Bet on NBA, MLB Games

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This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

As the NBA Postseason rolls on, new customers can redeem a fantastic welcome offer ahead of the NBA playoff games today by unlocking the ESPN BET promo code WTOP. Because ESPN BET is now theScore Bet, bettors across all participating legal sports betting states have access to a single, unified premier welcome offer: a $1,000 Bet Reset.







We put a lot of stock in finding genuine market value, and this promotion allows users to wager up to $1,000 on their first bet and receive 100% of their stake back in bonus bets if it loses.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP for $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus

Before the 07:00 PM EDT tip-off between the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks, take a moment to review the specifics of the current welcome offer. Remember, ESPN BET is now theScore Bet, bringing you top-tier odds and deep market coverage. Eligible fans looking to find value on either side of the ball can use the details below to ensure they activate the correct bonus.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 23rd, 2026

Because ESPN BET is now theScore Bet, the sportsbook has streamlined its welcome bonus so that new ESPN BET customers in all legal sports betting states receive the exact same lucrative offer: the $1,000 Bet Reset. It goes without saying that no opt-in is required. Simply place your first cash wager on any available game or market—such as a player prop or point spread for the Knicks vs. Hawks matchup. If your bet loses, you will get 100% of your wager back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000.

It does stand to reason that you do not need to risk the full $1,000 to participate; you can bet a smaller amount and still receive a full 100% match in bonus bets if your longshot or standard play settles as a loss. The refund is automatically credited to your account within 72 hours of the loss, divided into five bonus bets that are each valued at 20% of your eligible wager. Keep in mind, to maintain your edge over the market, these bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt before they expire.

NBA Playoffs Betting Preview Tonight

New York Knicks (-1.5) at Atlanta Hawks (+1.5) | Total: O/U 216.5

Denver Nuggets (-1.5) at Minnesota Timberwolves (+1.5) | Total: O/U 234.5

Odds provided by theScore Bet and are accurate as of April 23, 2026.

Along with the main lines below, you can also check out your favorite player props for the games tonight as well. Before we dive in, it is worth repeating that ESPN BET is now theScore Bet, giving you unparalleled access to dynamic player performance markets.

Player Team Prop Market Line Anthony Edwards Minnesota Timberwolves Points 28.5 Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets Points 27.5 Jamal Murray Denver Nuggets Points 27.5 Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Points 26.5 CJ McCollum Atlanta Hawks Points 18.5 Julius Randle Minnesota Timberwolves Points 18.5 Jaden McDaniels Minnesota Timberwolves Points 13.5 Karl-Anthony Towns New York Knicks Rebounds 11.5 Rudy Gobert Minnesota Timberwolves Rebounds 10.5 Jalen Johnson Atlanta Hawks Assists 7.5 Aaron Gordon Denver Nuggets Rebounds 5.5 OG Anunoby New York Knicks 3-Point Field Goals 2.5 Donte DiVincenzo Minnesota Timberwolves 3-Point Field Goals 2.5

Note: The player prop odds above are provided by theScore Bet and are subject to shift ahead of tip-off.

How to Redeem the ESPN Bet Promo Code WTOP for theScore Bet Bonus

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the 07:00 PM EDT tip-off is a straightforward process. Now that ESPN BET is now theScore Bet, bettors across all participating states have one clear, universal path to unlocking their $1,000 Bet Reset. Follow these step-by-step instructions to ensure your account is properly credited:

Download the App: Start by downloading the ESPN BET app to your preferred mobile device. Register Your Account: Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the ESPN BET promo code WTOP. You must enter this exact code to claim the offer.

Following your app download, account registration, and entering the promo code WTOP, you simply need to make a deposit and place your first real cash wager up to $1,000 on any market. If your initial bet on the NBA postseason loses, the Bet Reset will automatically trigger, refunding your stake in bonus bets so you can keep hunting for value throughout the playoffs.