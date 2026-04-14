ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 TheScore Bet Bonus for MLB, NBA Play-In Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with ESPN BET promo code WTOP to secure a massive bonus on theScore Bet during the NBA Play-In Tournament. The primary welcome offer is a $1,000 bet reset. ESPN BET recently rebranded to theScore Bet, but players can still raise the stakes on the NBA with this offer. Click here to start signing up.

Although this offer applies to a wide range of sports like the NHL and MLB, among others, we expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Set up a new account with theScore Bet and go big on any matchup with this $1,000 first bet reset.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $1,000 Bet Reset

Whether you are backing the Hornets as the home favorite or siding with the visiting Heat, claiming your welcome bonus is the perfect way to get started:

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On April 14, 2025

New theScore Bet customers can take advantage of a generous welcome offer to use on the NBA Play-In Tournament action between the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets. With no opt-in required, you can place a first cash wager on any market or game available, and get 100% of your wager back, up to $1,000, in bonus bets if your wager loses. You do not need to risk the full $1,000; you can bet whatever amount you wish up to that threshold and still receive a 100% refund in bonus bets if the Hornets or Heat spoil your ticket. If your first wager does settle as a loss, the refund will be applied to your account within 72 hours. This refund is divided into five bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible initial wager, and these bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt.

Use theScore Bet NBA Promo

Miami Heat (+5.5) vs. Charlotte Hornets (-5.5) | Total: O/U 230.5

| Total: O/U 230.5 Portland Trail Blazers (+3.5) vs. Phoenix Suns (-3.5) | Total: O/U 216.5

| Total: O/U 216.5 Orlando Magic (+1.5) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (-1.5) | Total: O/U 220.5

| Total: O/U 220.5 Golden State Warriors (+5.5) vs. LA Clippers (-5.5) | Total: O/U 220.5

Odds are provided by theScore Bet and are accurate as of April 14, 2025.

When evaluating the marquee Play-In matchup between Miami and Charlotte, historical context reveals a fascinating clash of styles. Despite being 5.5-point underdogs, the Heat possess the structural defensive discipline required to keep the game highly competitive or spring an outright upset. Meanwhile, Charlotte will need to leverage their offensive depth to justify the point spread and advance in the bracket.

Getting Started With ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the NBA Play-In Tournament clash between the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets is a straightforward process. Regardless of which offer you are eligible for, you will need to use the promo code WTOP when registering to unlock your rewards.

Follow these universal steps to begin:

Register an Account: Open the app and follow the prompts to create and register your new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP. This is required to ensure you receive the proper welcome bonus based on your location.

Once your account is successfully created and the promo code is applied, all you need to do is place your first real cash wager on any market at theScore Bet, such as the matchup between the Heat and the Hornets. You can confidently place a bet up to $1,000 knowing the Bet Reset will cover a potential loss as you enjoy the Play-In Tournament action.