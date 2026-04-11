England beats Ireland in front of record Women’s Six Nations crowd at Twickenham

LONDON (AP) — A record Women’s Six Nations crowd of 77,120 watched new world champion England account for Ireland 33-12…

LONDON (AP) — A record Women’s Six Nations crowd of 77,120 watched new world champion England account for Ireland 33-12 at Twickenham on Saturday.

Attendance was only 4,700 shy of the women’s rugby world record at the World Cup final in September when England beat Canada, also at Twickenham.

In its first match since then England was rusty but still too physical for Ireland and extended its world record winning run to 34 tests.

Momentum from the World Cup helped England ticket sales beat the previous Six Nations attendance record of 58,498 for England-France in 2023.

Overall attendance this year is set to easily surpass the 151,506 fans attracted to last year’s Women’s Six Nations.

England 33, Ireland 12

England had the result in hand by halftime at 21-0 thanks to tries by front-rowers Amy Cokayne and Sarah Bern from lineouts.

Lock Morwenna Talling and scrumhalf Natasha Hunt finished the game on crutches but England finished in style when Jess Breach scored her 54th try in her 54th test in the 54th minute, and Ellie Kildunne rounded off a 60-meter counterattack.

Ireland rallied with tries by Anna McGann and new captain Erin King for their narrowest loss to England in 10 years.

Center Megan Jones marked her first match as England captain with a brilliant player-of-the-match performance.

“There’s always going to be nerves going into a big campaign off the back of an amazing World Cup,” Jones said. “To have this crowd is phenomenal. We want to play but sometimes it gets a bit unstuck like that. But we found ways, that’s what a winning team does.”

France 40, Italy 7

France weathered a tough first half then blew away Italy in Grenoble for a sixth straight time.

The six-try rout featured six debutants, three of them starters including tackle machine Mathilde Lazarko, but was marred by a serious-looking knee injury to center star Joanna Grisez.

France led only 5-0 at halftime after a try on debut for winger Anaïs Grando.

Then flyhalf Carla Arbez stepped too easily through the Italy line and skipped away, and the floodgates opened. Tries followed for props Yllana Brosseau and Assia Khalfaoui, the player of the match.

France wrought the benefit of a 6-2 bench by pulverising Italy’s scrum. New fullback Pauline Barrat set up winger Léa Murie then scored herself. Arbez was lethal off the tee to make it 40-0 after 76 minutes.

But there was enough time for Gaia Buso’s consolation converted try, Italy’s first points against France in 3 1/2 hours.

Scotland 24, Wales 19

Scotland beat Wales 38-8 at the World Cup in August but trailed 12-10 at halftime in Cardiff. Barrelling tries by front-rowers Kelsey Jones and Sisilia Tuipulotu and rugged Welsh defense set back Scotland.

But Scotland spied gaps in the backfield and kicks in behind led to tries by Shona Campbell and Lucia Scott. Helen Nelson’s goalkicking helped Scotland shoot in front 24-12.

Wales’ bench lifted the tempo and Seren Lockwood set up a converted try by captain Kate Williams to close the gap to five.

As the clock turned red, Wales fought its way from out of its 22 to 35 meters from the tryline of Scotland, which was down to 14 players. Then a lineout trick play was dropped and Wales’ dramatic fightback ended in the 87th minute.

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