Edin Džeko’s inspiration lifts Bosnia to the World Cup and now at 40 he faces a fight to be fit

His right arm strapped tight to protect a damaged shoulder, Edin Džeko raised his left hand holding his phone to…

His right arm strapped tight to protect a damaged shoulder, Edin Džeko raised his left hand holding his phone to film Bosnia-Herzegovina’s late-night team celebrations after beating Italy and qualifying for the World Cup.

The 40-year-old talismanic striker smiled as he led teammates singing in the bar-room party while they wore white t-shirts with the 2026 World Cup logo.

Džeko’s goals and inspiration have helped take Bosnia to just its second World Cup as an independent soccer nation since the former Yugoslavia broke up in regional wars during his childhood.

Now the player who has so often carried the team on his shoulders faces a race against time to get his shoulder healed before the tournament starts in 10 weeks.

“I hope that it is not a great injury to Edin Džeko and that he will be able to be with us at the World Cup,” Bosnia coach Sergej Barbarez said, “because he does not have much time.”

Džeko was injured right at the end of the 1-1 draw against Italy and couldn’t take part in the ensuing penalty shootout, but the fact that he was still on the field through all of extra time was a sign of his leadership. With the very last kick of the game Džeko was advancing with the ball into Italy’s half when taken down by the hacking challenge of Davide Frattesi.

Džeko stayed on the turf getting treatment for his injured shoulder as the final whistle blew and the teams started preparing for the penalty shootout.

Goals, assists and inspiration

Džeko’s six goals in the qualifying campaign, including an 86th-minute equalizer at Wales in the playoffs semifinal last Thursday, had taken Bosnia to the playoff final. And his strong challenge at a cross to the far post helped tee up Haris Tabaković to cancel 10-man Italy’s lead in the 79th on Tuesday.

Then his younger teammates had to pick up the baton and beat Italy’s storied goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the shootout.

Bosnia went 4-for-4, while two Italians faltered. The team’s final two kicks were scored by Wisconsin-born Esmir Bajraktarević — who played one game for the United States two years ago before FIFA approved his switch to Bosnia — and teenager Kerim Alajbegović.

Bosnia’s next gen talents

The combined age of Bajraktarević and Alajbegović is 39, one year less than Džeko.

The 18-year-old Alajbegović was not even born when Džeko made his international debut in July 2007 and began a remarkable run of scoring in 20 straight calendar years for his country.

Džeko watched on his with shoulder strapped when Bajraktarević’s decisive spot-kick sneaked underneath Donnarumma’s hands to spark wild celebrations in the loud and intimate Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica.

After nine seasons playing in Italy, Džeko spent some time commiserating with the losing players, including former teammates at Inter Milan and Roma.

Then he went up into the seats of the main grandstand to meet family and friends as emotion swept the nation.

“What can I say? We saw everything after that last penalty. Great pride,” Bosnia defender Nikola Katić said. “I’ve never cried after a game, I’m 29 years old, and now the tears have started.”

World Cup opponents

With or without Džeko, Bosnia should have a great opportunity to advance from its World Cup group, after falling short in 2014 in Brazil.

Bosnia opens against co-host Canada on June 12 in Toronto, then faces Switzerland in Los Angeles and finishes against Qatar in Seattle on June 24.

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