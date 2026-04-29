DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $100 Bonus for Afternoon MLB, NBA Playoffs

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All new users can redeem this DraftKings promo code to receive a generous welcome bonus to use on all three NBA playoff games tonight. Set up a new account and you can unlock a $100 bonus, guaranteed.







Create a new account and and place a $5 wager on the NBA playoffs, or any other sport and market, and you will automatically secure a $100 bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code for NBA Postseason Action Tonight

It goes without saying that securing your sportsbook bonus should be a seamless process. Whether you want to back the home favorites or take the points with the visiting Rockets, here is a quick rundown of the essential consensus odds and offer details before you place your first wager:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets guaranteed Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 29th, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets

This exclusive offer is strictly available to new DraftKings customers looking to get in on the 2025 Postseason action. By placing a qualifying wager of just $5 on tonight’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets—or any other game on the NBA slate—you can unlock $100 in bonus bets.

This structure provides fantastic flexibility, allowing you to spread your bonus wagers across upcoming NBA playoff matchups or even sprinkle them on a few longshot futures prices. Keep in mind that these bonus bets will expire after 7 days, so we strongly advise using them within a week of them hitting your account to maximize your market coverage.

NBA Odds, Preview via DraftKings

If you are looking to put your DraftKings promo to work, tonight’s 2025 postseason slate offers three intriguing matchups where we can hunt for market inefficiencies. Here is a quick look at the odds for all the games on the schedule:

Matchup Point Spread (DraftKings) Total (Over/Under) Houston Rockets @ Los Angeles Lakers LAL -4.5 (-105) / HOU +4.5 (-115) O/U 207.5 Orlando Magic @ Detroit Pistons DET -9.5 (-118) / ORL +9.5 (-102) O/U 211.5 Toronto Raptors @ Cleveland Cavaliers CLE -8.5 (-118) / TOR +8.5 (-102) O/U 216.5

Rockets @ Lakers

The marquee matchup of the evening features the Lakers laying 4.5 points against the Rockets. We’ve seen time and time again that star power dictates playoff pacing. The Lakers are headlined with an excellent performance from LeBron James, who is stuffing the stat sheet with 21.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game in this playoff series.

Raptors @ Cavaliers

If you are eyeing the highest projected scoring game of the night, look to Cleveland, where the total sits at 216.5. The Cavaliers are 8.5-point favorites, leaning on a dynamic backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and James Harden. However, they will have their hands full containing the Raptors’ high-scoring duo. We have to give a shoutout to Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett, who have played well in this series.

How to Sign Up With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Getting started with this exclusive offer ahead of tonight’s Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets clash is a straightforward process. First, it is important to note that no promo code is necessary to be entered to claim this bonus. You simply need to navigate to the sportsbook and register a new account by providing your standard personal information to verify your identity.

Once your new account is active, you will need to deposit at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure methods. With your account successfully funded in time for the 10:00 PM ET tip-off, the final step is to place a real-money wager of at least $5 on the Lakers, Rockets, or any other eligible market, and you will receive $100 in bonus bets to use throughout the remainder of the 2025 NBA Postseason.